Tadhg Furlong makes World Rugby 'Team of the Year' as only Irish entry

THE TEAM of the Year in World Rugby has been announced and it's come with a few inclusions and exclusions. Ireland's Tadhg Furlong is the only Irish player to make the team despite Ireland having a stellar Autumn Nations Series last month.

Furlong's inclusion comes as part of World rugby's week-long sprinkling of accolades in the sport.

The Wexford native makes up one of Rugby's global governing body's dream 15.

Other awards have also been announced such as Breakthrough Player of the Year [New Zealand's Will Jordan] and Best Try [Damian Penaud, France vs. Scotland], and the dream team is the latest to be released.

South Africa dominate the team despite losing to England last Marx, Ben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am make up a strong array of SpringBoks players. The rest are made up of three All Blacks, two Wallabies and one apiece for England, Wales, Scotland, France and Ireland.

Leinster's tighthead Tadhg Furlong is joined by Wales and Lions loosehead Wyn Jones in the front row, and Springboks hooker Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Irish fans would have argued that Tadhg Beirne included a mention, but Maro Itoje and South African Eben Etzebeth leave little room for debate for their selections.

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is joined by Australia captain Michael Hooper and Boks Siya Kolis.

Antoine Dupont is said to win player of the year and is partnered by Beauden Barrett

Samu Kerevi and Lukhanyo Am are in midfield, with Makazole Mapimpi, Will Jordan and Scotland's Stuart Hogg rounding out the backline.

The World Rugby 'Dream Team of the Year' panel was made up of Maggie Alphonsi, Fiona Coghlan, Thierry Dusautoir, George Gregan, Richie McCaw, Brian O’Driscoll, Melodie Robinson, John Smit and Clive Woodward.

World Rugby's Men's 15 Dream Team of the Year

Wyn Jones (Wales)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Maro Itoje (England)

Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

Michael Hooper (Australia)

Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Antoine Dupont (France)

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

Samu Kerevi (Australia)

Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

Will Jordan (New Zealand)