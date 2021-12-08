Tadhg Furlong makes World Rugby 'Team of the Year' as only Irish entry
Sport

Tadhg Furlong makes World Rugby 'Team of the Year' as only Irish entry

THE TEAM of the Year in World Rugby has been announced and it's come with a few inclusions and exclusions. Ireland's Tadhg Furlong is the only Irish player to make the team despite Ireland having a stellar Autumn Nations Series last month. 

Furlong's inclusion comes as part of World rugby's week-long sprinkling of accolades in the sport.

The Wexford native makes up one of Rugby's global governing body's dream 15.

Other awards have also been announced such as Breakthrough Player of the Year [New Zealand's Will Jordan] and Best Try [Damian Penaud, France vs. Scotland], and the dream team is the latest to be released.

Dublin , Ireland - 21 November 2021; Tadhg Furlong of Ireland. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

South Africa dominate the team despite losing to England last   Marx, Ben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am make up a strong array of SpringBoks players. The rest are made up of three All Blacks, two Wallabies and one apiece for England, Wales, Scotland, France and Ireland.

Leinster's tighthead Tadhg Furlong is joined by Wales and Lions loosehead Wyn Jones in the front row, and Springboks hooker Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Irish fans would have argued that Tadhg Beirne included a mention, but Maro Itoje and South African Eben Etzebeth leave little room for debate for their selections.

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is joined by Australia captain Michael Hooper and Boks Siya Kolis.

Antoine Dupont is said to win player of the year and is partnered by Beauden Barrett

Samu Kerevi and Lukhanyo Am are in midfield, with Makazole Mapimpi, Will Jordan and Scotland's Stuart Hogg rounding out the backline.

The World Rugby 'Dream Team of the Year' panel was made up of Maggie Alphonsi, Fiona Coghlan, Thierry Dusautoir, George Gregan, Richie McCaw, Brian O’Driscoll, Melodie Robinson, John Smit and Clive Woodward.

World Rugby's Men's 15 Dream Team of the Year

 

  • Wyn Jones (Wales)
  • Malcolm Marx (South Africa)
  • Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
  • Maro Itoje (England)
  • Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)
  • Siya Kolisi (South Africa)
  • Michael Hooper (Australia)
  • Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
  • Antoine Dupont (France)
  • Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
  • Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)
  • Samu Kerevi (Australia)
  • Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)
  • Will Jordan (New Zealand)
  • Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

 

 

See More: Ireland, Rugby, Tadhg Furlong

Related

Meet some of the Irish athletes aiming to make the 2022 Winter Olympics in 60 days.
Sport 23 hours ago

Meet some of the Irish athletes aiming to make the 2022 Winter Olympics in 60 days.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kellie Harrington's gold medal triump voted most impactful sports story of 2021 in study
Sport 1 day ago

Kellie Harrington's gold medal triump voted most impactful sports story of 2021 in study

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Will Jordan the All Blacks fullback reflects on the loss against Ireland
Sport 1 day ago

Will Jordan the All Blacks fullback reflects on the loss against Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Munster confirm group that came back from South African trip have positive test cases.
Sport 18 minutes ago

Munster confirm group that came back from South African trip have positive test cases.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Government approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds
News 19 minutes ago

Government approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds

By: Connell McHugh

Vaccine passports for Premier League matches set to be introcuded under Plan B
News 1 hour ago

Vaccine passports for Premier League matches set to be introcuded under Plan B

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PAVING THE WAY: How the Irish construction industry pioneers made their lasting mark on Britain
Life & Style 2 hours ago

PAVING THE WAY: How the Irish construction industry pioneers made their lasting mark on Britain

By: Ultan Cowley

Irish political leaders in London for British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference
News 2 hours ago

Irish political leaders in London for British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference

By: Irish Post