Tailteann Cup final: Westmeath vs Cavan details for the weekend

THE TAILTEANN CUP final between Westmeath and Cavan takes place this weekend.
The Tailteann Cup is a second tier Gaelic football championship competition that started in 2022 and was organised by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).
It is contested by those county teams who do not qualify for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. The winner is awarded the Tailteann Cup
The winner will also secure their spot in the race for next year’s Sam Maguire Cup.
Here are further details for the Tailteann Cup's inaugural final.
The Tailteann Cup is up for grabs at @CrokePark this Saturday as @CavanCoBoardGaa take on @westmeath_gaa, with Padraig Faulkner and Ronan O’Toole on hand for a photocall ahead of the game! (📸 @LaszloGeczo) pic.twitter.com/QBp0RL4gDT
— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) July 5, 2022
Date
Sat Jul 9, 2022
Throw-in time
The game will take place at 3.30pm.
RTE Two's coverage will start 14:30.
The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.
All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.
Venue
Croke Park
Tickets
Ticketmaster can be found here.
The Journey
Westmeath
Tailteann Cup round 1
Laois 0-13 Westmeath 1-13
Tailteann Cup quarter-final
Carlow 2-13 Westmeath 1-21
Tailteann Cup semi-final
Westmeath 3-22 Offaly 2-16
Tickets now on sale for the Tailteann Cup Final 🏆🏆
Westmeath V Cavan
Sat July 9th at 3pm
Get your tickets from Cusack Park on below dates! or online via ticketmaster
Weds June 29th 8am - 1pm
Thurs June 30th 6pm - 8pm
Tues July 5th 8am - 1pm
Weds July 6th 6pm - 8pm
— Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) June 27, 2022
Cavan
Tailteann Cup round 1
Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12
Tailteann Cup quarter-final
Fermanagh 0-13 Cavan 2-16
Tailteann Cup semi-final
Sligo 1-14 Cavan 0-20