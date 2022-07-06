Tailteann Cup final: Westmeath vs Cavan details for the weekend
Tailteann Cup final: Westmeath vs Cavan details for the weekend

Laois , Ireland - 29 May 2022; David Lynch of Westmeath in action against Evan O'Carroll of Laois during the Tailteann Cup Round 1 match between Laois and Westmeath at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE TAILTEANN CUP final between Westmeath and Cavan takes place this weekend. 

The Tailteann Cup is a second tier Gaelic football championship competition that started in 2022 and was organised by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA). 

It is contested by those county teams who do not qualify for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. The winner is awarded the Tailteann Cup 

The winner will also secure their spot in the race for next year’s Sam Maguire Cup. 

Here are further details for the Tailteann Cup's inaugural final. 

Date 

Sat Jul 9, 2022 

Throw-in time 

The game will take place at 3.30pm. 

RTE Two's coverage will start 14:30. 

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO 

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.  

Venue 

Croke Park  

Tickets  

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there. 

The Journey 

Westmeath 

Tailteann Cup round 1 

Laois 0-13 Westmeath 1-13 

Tailteann Cup quarter-final 

Carlow 2-13 Westmeath 1-21 

Tailteann Cup semi-final  

Westmeath 3-22 Offaly 2-16 

Cavan  

Tailteann Cup round 1  

Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12 

Tailteann Cup quarter-final 

Fermanagh 0-13 Cavan 2-16 

Tailteann Cup semi-final 

Sligo 1-14 Cavan 0-20 

