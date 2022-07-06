Tailteann Cup final: Westmeath vs Cavan details for the weekend

THE TAILTEANN CUP final between Westmeath and Cavan takes place this weekend.

The Tailteann Cup is a second tier Gaelic football championship competition that started in 2022 and was organised by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

It is contested by those county teams who do not qualify for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. The winner is awarded the Tailteann Cup

The winner will also secure their spot in the race for next year’s Sam Maguire Cup.

Here are further details for the Tailteann Cup's inaugural final.

Date

Sat Jul 9, 2022

Throw-in time

The game will take place at 3.30pm.

RTE Two's coverage will start 14:30.

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

Venue

Croke Park

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here

The Journey

Westmeath

Tailteann Cup round 1

Laois 0-13 Westmeath 1-13

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Carlow 2-13 Westmeath 1-21

Tailteann Cup semi-final

Westmeath 3-22 Offaly 2-16

Cavan

Tailteann Cup round 1

Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Fermanagh 0-13 Cavan 2-16

Tailteann Cup semi-final

Sligo 1-14 Cavan 0-20