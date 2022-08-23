The best reaction to Roy Keane and Casemiro's surprise meeting on Monday night
LAST NIGHT MANCHESTER UNITED's former captain Roy Keane shared a number of words with United's new signing Casemiro. 

United beat Liverpool 2-1 in Old Trafford thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but it was Keane and Casemiro's meeting before the game got old and new United fans talking.  

The Brazilian was signed from Real Madrid for a fee of £60m last week. The 30-year-old was introduced to front of the 75,000 fans inside Old Trafford before the game against Liverpool and came across United's former captain. 

Keane was part of United's dominant era in the 90's and noughties, and it regarded as the club's greatest ever captain. There are also claims made by many that the Cork man is one the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League 

Casemiro seemed to be fully aware of Keane's legacy when the pair met.  

The former and latter United midfielder shared a handshake, a hug, and a few words before the club's new signing departed.  



 

Social media enjoyed the meeting with various takes on it 

"If you’re ever wondering where Roy Keane stands in the greats of the game, just watch how current and former players treat him or speak about him," one person said 

"All things considered he’s probably the one of the most underrated players in Prem History. I never see him talked about along with the greats but he’s most definitely right up there,' said another. 

"As much as I hate United, I love Roy. The acknowledgement from Casemiro is just fabulous!" 

Manchester United play Southampton at 12.30 on Saturday 

Liverpool play Bournemouth at 15.00 the same day 

