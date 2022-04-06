The FAI has thanked fans for Aviva Stadium support and bannned a pitch invader from the Aviva Stadium indefinitely
The FAI has thanked fans for Aviva Stadium support and bannned a pitch invader from the Aviva Stadium indefinitely

Dublin , Ireland - 26 March 2022; Republic of Ireland supporters before the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE FOOTBALL Association of Ireland has thanked the fans who supported Stephen Kenny’s team at the Aviva Stadium so positively in the recent international friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.The Association has also sent a firm message that pitch encroachments or any breach of Ground Regulations by individuals will not be tolerated and that the FAI will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety, welfare and enjoyment of all in attendance, including players and staff.

This may include issuing an indefinite ban on attending matches involving the Irish football team at the Aviva Stadium to any person entering the pitch during a game.

The individual who entered the field of play during the game against Lithuania will receive such an indefinite ban with immediate effect.

CEO Jonathan Hill noted: “We cannot and will not allow this type of irresponsible behaviour to go unpunished and this is a clear message to anyone who considers entering the field of play during a match.

For one of our players to be approached by an individual on the pitch during play is completely unacceptable.

I can confirm that the individual involved will be banned indefinitely from all Irish football games at the Aviva Stadium. He is clearly not representative of the majority.“We are also asking all parents of younger children who allow their kids to attempt to get onto the pitch at the end of a game to also remember their responsibilities as parents and to stop this at source.

Whilst no-one wants to dampen the general positive enthusiasm for the team at the moment, again people just have to accept that this is not the right thing to encourage our young fans to do, either at the Aviva or across our LOI stadia.

Thank you to everyone for giving this due consideration.“We have too many well-behaved and supportive fans to allow their experience and that of the players to be affected by the mindless few and this needs to stop now.

Thank you to all of those fans who supported the team so brilliantly and so positively over the two games - it is hugely appreciated by Stephen and the team.”The FAI is liaising with Gardai regarding the individual who came onto the pitch during the Lithuania game.

Dublin , Ireland - 26 March 2022; Republic of Ireland players. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

