The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91

The Football Association of Ireland have paid tribute to their former President and Honorary Secretary Des Casey after he died aged 91.

Des appointed Jack Charlton to take on the job of manager of the Republic of Ireland senior men’s team back in 1986, a move that led to the Jack’s Army era and appearances at Euro ’88, Italia ’90 and USA ’94.

First elected to the FAI Council in 1972, Des served as President from 1984 until 1986, and as Honorary Secretary from the early 1990s until his 70th birthday in 2002 and was an Honorary Life Vice-President of the FAI.

Speaking on behalf of the Association and Irish football, FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: “This is a sad day for our game with the passing of Des Casey, one of the great custodians of Irish football for so many years and a gentleman who treated everyone he met with so much respect throughout his life.

“What Des didn’t know about football wasn’t worth knowing. From Dundalk to the League of Ireland, from the FAI to UEFA, we were blessed with his insight and his love for football. Des was a visionary and an administrator beyond compare.



"On a personal level I can only thank Des from the bottom of my heart for all the support he gave me as President of the Association. He was never more than a phone call away with great advice and a listening ear."

“I know I speak for everyone involved with Irish football when I thank Des for his many years of service to our game. To his wife Mary and all his family and friends our deepest sympathies. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Synonymous with Dundalk FC and an Honorary President at the time of his death, Des was elected to the Board of the club in 1962 and served as secretary at Oriel Park before he was appointed as Honorary Treasurer of the League of Ireland.

Dundalk FC tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of honorary club president and legendary FAI and UEFA administrator, Des Casey.

“The Casey family will always be synonymous with the club, and we send our condolences to Des' family and friends. May he rest in peace.”