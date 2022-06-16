The Football Association of Ireland have appointed a Director of Football and Senior Football Consultant

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today appointed Marc Canham as Director of Football ,and John Morling to a Senior Football Consultant role.

Canham will join the FAI on August 1st from his current role as Director of Coaching with the Premier League in his native England.

Marc’s playing career spanned over 450 professional and non-league games, including Colchester United FC, and AFC Bournemouth.

“I am really excited to take up this opportunity to work in partnership with everyone in Irish football to build on the excellent work by so many to date and to realise the FAI’s onward vision for the future of the game,” said Marc.



"Collaboration and teamwork are the key values of how I work and operate.

I look forward to working closely with everyone within the Irish game, from Grassroots to collaborating with our international managers as we bring the FAI’s Strategy 2022-2025 to life and change football for the better for every man, woman, boy and girl who plays our game.

With the right commitment to an open and consultative approach, together we can deliver on the strategy in a positive and transformational manner.

FAI appoints Marc Canham to Director of Football role



John Morling returns to FAI as Football Consultant



Press Release 👉 https://t.co/6OVwTteiNU#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/L1wx2tzsJl — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 16, 2022

“I am, along with my family, thrilled to be moving to Ireland. Having Irish grandparents, I have always followed the fortunes of the Republic of Ireland international teams. I hope we can work collectively to bring many more exciting memories for all and to use football to inspire the nation and connect communities.”

John Morling will take up his role as Senior Football Consultant next week.

“I am really excited to be returning to the Football Association of Ireland in this consultancy role,” said Morling.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time with the Association previously and I know how exciting the future is for football at all levels of the game in Ireland as we strive to work together in a collaborative manner that will deliver the best opportunities for all players and coaches whatever their level of football. I am also looking forward to supporting Marc at such a crucial time for the game we all love.”

Welcoming John Morling back to the FAI, CEO Jonathan Hill said:

“John’s broad knowledge of Irish football and his previous experience in the Association will be hugely beneficial to us but just as important is his experience in the development of young players at Brighton including several Irish players.

Together with Marc’s leadership of a newly created Football Development strategy, John’s knowledge and ideas are going to be hugely beneficial to the successful delivery of this plan as we set new standards for our game at all levels.”