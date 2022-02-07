The head of the FAI has said that Ireland's 2028 Euros bid could unite the country
Dublin , Ireland - 11 November 2021; FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE FAI's top brass Jonathan Hill  has said that the Irish and UK joint 2028 European Championships bid could bring the country together.

Hill believes the venture that consists of England, Ireland, Wales, and Scotland could only be a good thing for Irish football despite the money being touted.

"One of the core tenets of our strategy moving forward and the vision is to unite the country in relation to football,” Hill told FAI TV.

“I can't think of anything more inspirational than the possibility of hosting the third largest sporting event in the world.

"We are committed with the other four F's to now look at that process and we have a period up to March 23 for us to express our interest in doing so.

“We're very excited by the news this morning. It has wider economic and social benefits.

“There is a whole range of positive outcomes that we will have in relation to inward tourism, employment and the use of local volunteers etc.

“We are working with the Irish Government now to look at all of those impacts and for now the Government is very positive in relation to the bid."

He was also asked if Croke Park, a GAA ground could be used if the bid was succesful

Hill said: “Croke Park and Aviva Stadium would be in our thinking.

“In terms of the feasibility study we initiated for the World Cup, we talked to (the GAA) on a regular basis anyway.

“So that was part of the initial discussion. We’ll wait to see what the parameters from UEFA are in terms of stadia number and matches.

All bids must be submitted to Uefa by the end of March, with those in contention to be announced on 5 April. The successful bid will be announced by Uefa in September 2023.

