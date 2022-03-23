The Irish government support Ireland's 2028 Euro's bid and Russia declare late interest in the event

IRELAND'S GOVERNMENT has today backed up the claim that they will support Ireland's bid to co-host the European Championships in 2028.

A letter of support was sent to UEFA this morning detailing the interest.

The Expression of interest’ (EOI) had been filed by England, and Ireland with the Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland's football unions all backing the bid.

The deadline for the bid is today and was initially expected to be the only one for the footballing event. 2028, but much maligned Russia have declared an interest in hosting the event in six-years

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from competing in their competitors due to the invasion of Ukraine. Russia plan to appeal the ban through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Член исполкома РФС Сергей Анохин заявил, что организация подаст заявку на проведение Евро-2028 или Евро-2032 📣https://t.co/AwLeZJMue9 pic.twitter.com/xYbCPv73sV — Спорт-Экспресс (@sportexpress) March 23, 2022

THE RFU plan to submit a interest in either European Championship 2028 or 2032 in Russia"

UEFA have not responded to the Russian interest, but will issue a statement when the deadline for interest passes at 5pm

In a statement released this morning confirming their support for the bid, the Irish Government said it recognised "the scale of opportunity" represented by the bid and vowed to work with the FAI and partner governments on the venture.

Minister Catherine Martin said:

"Hosting Euro 2028 games in Ireland could bring lots of benefits, not least to Ireland's tourism sector. Hosting the tournament also offers a very considerable opportunity to strengthen East-West and North-South relations in the years ahead."

Minister for State in Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers added:

"We missed out on a lot of things during the pandemic and Ireland hosting games during EURO 2020 was one of those things. I welcome another opportunity to bring this fantastic tournament to Ireland, should a decision be taken to make a formal bid."

On submitting their formal application to host the tournament, the five associations said "Euro 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland."

A joint statement from the five associations read:

"With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA Euro which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.

"We believe Euro 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland.

"This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximizing the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.

"Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.

"The UK and Ireland will offer an unrivaled tournament from a technical perspective - with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure - that makes our partnership ideal to host Euro 2028."