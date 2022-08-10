The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start a day earlier after Qatar requested to switch their game to the opening game

REPORTS HAVE emerged today that World Cup could start a day earlier than expected.

The World Cup, which is to be held in November starts on the 21st of that month will start with the Group A clash between Holland and Senegal.

Now it has been revealed that Qatar and FIFA are in discussions over a request for hosts Qatar to kick off the finals the day before

It has been tradition for the host nation to kick off the football event. This happened for the last World Cup (Russia), and every other tournament before it.

A request has been put to the FIFA council to shift the start date to Sunday, November 20.



BREAKING 🚨: FIFA are considering starting the World Cup finals a day earlier. pic.twitter.com/kbCmwunDdc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2022



Gianni Infantino (FIFA President) and the leaders of each continental confederation will decide the outcome.

According to the Athletic agreement is expected to be granted for the switch.

That would allow Qatar v Ecuador to take place at 7pm local time, with the fixture the only one to be played on the Sunday.

Holland v Senegal would be set to move to the timeslot currently occupied by Qatar.

The World Cup is the first event in its 92-year history to be held in Middle East.

The final will be played on the 18th of December.