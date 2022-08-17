Thomas Barr is through to the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships

THOMAS BARR is through to the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles after winning his heat at the European Athletics Championships on Wednesday morning.

The Waterford native was drawn on the inside lane and was first over the hurdles throughout the race.

“It was faster than I thought it’d have to be to get through,” he said. “I wanted to get out relaxed, easy and set it up from there. I had to work a little harder than I’d have liked, but I got the job done.”

Barr's time of 49.49secs was the fourth fastest of the four morning heats with the semi-finals set to take place on Thursday morning. France's Victor Coroller clocked the quickest time of 49.35secs to win the opening heat.

Barr also spoke on Israel Olatunde's 100m record on Tuesday. The Dundalk native became the fastest Irishman in history by recording a time of 10.17

“I was wired, absolutely buzzing, to see an Irishman in the final and not only in it, but breaking the Irish record,” Barr added.



The semi-finals take place on Thursday morning in Munich.

In other news Rhasidat Adeleke, will race in the final of the women’s 400m at 9.02pm Irish time tonight.

The Tallaght sprinter qualified after finishing third in her heat in 51.08 yesterday and, was drawn in lane one