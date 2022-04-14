Woods has been a long time friend of the wealthy Limerick man and has appeared at the Adare event four times previously

The event is held to help charitable organizations throughout the Mid-West of Ireland.

Other high profile golfers will join the 15-time major winner, these include Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Ireland's Leona Maguire, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.



This all comes after Woods returned to the golfing scene last week.

The American was in a car crash in February 2021 and feared he would lose his leg, but he managed to make the cut for the Masters and made it into the final two days.

He has now set his sights at the British Open this summer and is now set to join McManus and Co in Limerick.

The Limerick man said ,

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," McManus said,

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

"We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavor to raise vital funds for charities in the region."

