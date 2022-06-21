Tom Hitchcock joins London Irish Declan Kidney says 'he is looking forward to aiding in his development'

LONDON IRISH HAVE confirmed the signing of Exeter University centre Tom Hitchcock.

Playing his part in the BUCS Super Rugby side’s second-place finish this season with four tries, Hitchcock will join Declan Kidney’s men ahead of the forthcoming pre-season schedule.

The combative midfielder opened the scoring in the 2021/22 BUCS Super Rugby National Championship final as the West Country outfit triumphed over Durham University for their first win in six years, finishing 14-13 at Sixways Stadium.

A stellar season for Hitchcock also saw him make his first appearance for Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership Rugby Cup, as Rob Baxter’s men emerged 31-29 victors.

Hitchcock emerged from Felsted School in Essex and was integrated on the pathway into the Saracens Academy, playing for the under-18s side before moving to Devon for his university studies.

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney welcomed the young prospect into the fold at Hazelwood and has high aspirations for Hitchcock.

“Tom is a talented player with a great aptitude for fast running rugby, as played in the BUCS League, and will become part of our extensive cast of young and exciting players here at London Irish.

“He has showed good promise in his time at Exeter University, and we very much look forward to aiding in his development in the future.”

Hitchcock expressed his happiness in penning his first contract in west London and looks forward to taking his step into professional rugby with the Exiles.

“Moving to London Irish is a really exciting opportunity for me, and I believe I am joining a very exciting project here.

“I was fortunate enough to have a first taste of professional rugby this year with Exeter Chiefs and I feel that London Irish is the perfect place to continue my growth in the game.

“The Club is in a really encouraging place and did really well last season, and I can only hope to play my part in doing the same next year.”