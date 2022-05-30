Tony McGregor has slammed Volodymyr Zelensky for comments regarding his son Conor
THE FATHER OF CONOR McGregor told Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky ' to keep his son's name out of his f*****g mouth this weekend.

Zelensky in the midst of a war with Russia and met with senior Irish political figures Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly in Kyiv last weekend.

The Ukraine president was apparantly once a fan of the Crumlin native, but has since changed that stance since McGregor met with Vladimir Putin a few years back for a photo opportunity at the 2018 World Cup final which was held in Moscow.

McGregor back then said' Putin was 'one of the greatest leaders of our time'.

Tony McGregor took aim at President Zelensky (Image: mcgregortony/Instagram)

Mr Daly told the Sundayworld    He (Zelensky) felt he (McGregor) wasn’t being supportive of Ukraine. This man is fighting a war but he knows what’s going on all around the world including in Ireland."

Now the UFC fighter's father has hit back at the president by quoting Will Smith's infamous rant at the Oscars saying: 'Zelensky fight your with a caption read with a picture of Zelensky, Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Angela Merkel posted on his social media.

'Keep my son's name out yo f***ing mouth.'

Last year McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier and has been out ever since.

He is expected to return to the cage this year after overcoming the injury. 

