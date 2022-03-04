Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'
Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'

People walk past Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on March 3, 2022. - Chelsea's billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich made the "incredibly difficult" decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine. The billionaire, alleged to have close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MUHSIN BAYRAK, the Turkish billionaire has become the latest player in the Chelsea takeover bid.

This week current Chelsea from Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale after 19 years and now it looks like Bayrak is ready to bid for the London club

Bayrak is the head of AB Group Holding and in the past has been described as a close friend of Abramovich.

Bayrak has investments in crypto money, construction and energy sectors. His net worth is currently unknown.

They are based in Istanbul, and operate in several European countries, and are preparing to enter England, and specifically London.

Bayrak will have to fight off other billionaires like Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss who is also looking to buy a Premier League side.

It's reported that Abramovich has received several bids in the region of £3billion.

Bayrak named all his competitors and said that

"We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon

"We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich's lawyers.

"We are in the negotiation phase for the signatures."

Early this week Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, worth £4.3bn, claimed he has been approached to consider buying Chelsea, potentially as part of a consortium.

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick about the approach from the club and said that the Chelsea owner is in a panic to sell all his assets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Like all other oligarchs, he (Abramovich) is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

'I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn.

‘As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first.

But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.’

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich /AFP via Getty Images)

