TV sporting picks for the weekend May 13-15

SPORT NEVER stops and this weekend promises to be one of the best yet.

Leinster play Toulouse in the Aviva Stadium, Shamrock Rovers play Derry in a crucial League of Ireland clash, and the Premier League title race and top four race nears it's conclusion.

The FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea will also take place in Liverpool's latest attempt to win a famous treble.

Here are some of our selections for you to choose from.

Friday

7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v Derry, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Dundalk v Bohemian; Shelbourne v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Waterford v Cobh Ramblers; Athlone Town v Longford Town; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Luton Town v Huddersfield Town, Championship play-off semi-final first leg -Sky Sports Main Event.

9pm: Day Two AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

12.15pm: Celtic v Motherwell, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final – BT Sport 1.

4.45pm: Chelsea v Liverpool, FA Cup final – BBC One & ITV.

5pm: Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland U20 football final – TG4.

6pm: Day Three AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Galway Women’s v Bohemian; Wexford Youths v Peamount United; WNL – LOI TV.

7pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship – Sky Sports Arena.

Sunday

12pm: Tottenham v Burnley, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

2pm: West Ham v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Waterford v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

2.15pm: Kildare v Westmeath, Leinster senior football championship – GAAGO.

2.30pm: Chelsea v Manchester City, Women’s FA Cup final – BBC One.

3pm: Racing 92 v La Rochelle, Champions Cup semi-final – Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.

4pm: Clare v Limerick, , Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Derry v Monaghan, Ulster senior football championship – BBC Northern Ireland Two.

4.30pm: Dublin v Meath, Leinster senior football championship – GAAGO.

4.30pm: Everton v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

10pm: Champions Cup semi-final highlights – Virgin Media Two.