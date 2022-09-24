TV sports guide for the weekend of September 24-25

There is plenty of sporting action on this weekend for you to feast on.

Irish golfer Leona Maguire is in action at the Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle, the Ireland team play Scotland in the Nations League, and Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy aim for more glory at the World Rowing Championships this weekend in the Czech Republic.

That's only a taste of what is to come this weekend.

Here is a list of our standout picks, sports wise.

Saturday

12pm: World Rowing Championships – RTÉ 1.

12pm: Presidents Cup Day 3 Foursomes – Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Scarlets v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

1.30pm: Stormers v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.

1.30pm: Arsenal v Tottenham, Women’s Super League – BBC One.

2pm: Shelbourne v Bohemians, FAI Women’s Cup – LOI TV.

2.20pm: Women’s Irish Open Round 3, Dromoland Castle – RTÉ 1.

4pm: Finn Harps v Bohemians, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

4pm: Longford Town v Treaty United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

4pm: Drom & Inch v Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

5pm: Presidents Cup Day 3 Fourballs – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Northern Ireland v Kosovo, Uefa Nations League – Premier Sports 1.

7.30pm: Eric Donovan v Khalil El Hadri, EBU EU Super-Featherweight Title – TG4.

7.45pm: Ireland v Scotland, Uefa Nations League – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Czech Republic v Portugal, Uefa Nations League – Premier Extra.

Sunday

12.30pm: Open de France Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

2.10pm: Women’s Irish Open Round 4, Dromoland Castle – RTÉ 1.

3pm: Dragons v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Chelsea v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Presidents Cup Day 4 Singles – Sky Sports Golf.

6.45pm: Liverpool v Everton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Netherlands v Belgium, Uefa Nations League – Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Wales v Poland, Uefa Nations League – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm Denmark v France, Uefa Nations League - BoxNation

9.15pm: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.