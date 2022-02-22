U.S. Soccer and Women’s Players Agree to Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit with $24 million payout and pledge.

THE UNITED States women's team will now receive equal pay after the team and governing body US Soccer came to agreement over a litigation that has been pending since 2019.

A statement issued read

"We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer,"

According to a report from The New York Times the agreement will see players receive $24 million and a pledge from US Soccer to equalize pay for the men's and women's national teams.

Breaking News: U.S. Soccer and a group of women’s players agreed to a $24 million settlement that included a pledge to equalize pay with the men’s team.https://t.co/BhsKHBpMXb — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 22, 2022

The lawsuit was brought forward by the team in 2019. They sued the governing body for allegeding gender discrimation in working and wages conditions.

The argument put forward was that the woman's sides recieved far more compensation than the men's team over the last decade.

U.S. Soccer’s president, Cindy Parlow Cone told the outlet

“It wasn’t an easy process to get to this point for sure,”

“The most important thing here is that we are moving forward, and we are moving forward together," said the President.

U.S soccer's relationships with its female cohorts was soured because of the affair as the likes of it's Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd all rallied for better pay conditions.

Alex Morgan said:

“What we set out to do,” she said, “was to have acknowledgment of discrimination from U.S. Soccer, and we received that through back pay in the settlement.

We set out to have fair and equal treatment in working conditions, and we got that through the working conditions settlement.

And we set out to have equal pay moving forward for us and the men’s team through U.S. Soccer, and we achieved that.”

This comes after the FAI agreed to pay it's female members and male members the same last year.