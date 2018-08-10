UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor
UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor

UFC owner Dana White has denied offering a stake in the company to entice Conor McGregor back into the octagon.

It was confirmed this week that the two-weight world champion will face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on October 6.

McGregor has previously stated that he’d only consider a return to UFC with a part ownership agreement in place.

But McGregor -who earned £75 million from his fight with Floyd Mayweather last year- hasn’t got his way on this occasion.

“He’s not a part owner,” confirmed White ahead of UFC 229.

“He might as well be though. He’s making so much f***ing money.”

McGregor's last UFC A fight was a TKO win against Eddie Alvarez back in November 2016.

Conor McGregor lands against Eddie Alvarez in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

Shortly after that bout he obtained a professional boxing licence from the California State Athletic Commission to fight Mayweather and there were fears he would quit UFC for good.

But the lure of the biggest fight in UFC history was too much for the Dubliner to resist.

Nurmagomedov possesses a 26-0 undefeated record but McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy has predicted an early knockout.

"Conor lands on the chin and puts him to sleep," he said.

"If Conor lands in the first, really, it could be done in the first. Once he lands on the chin, you'll all see it in Khabib's face. Once he lands, it will be lights out."

 

