Ulster's Mike Lowry has signed a new 3-year-deal at the province until 2025

ULSTER AND IRELAND fullback Mike Lowry has signed a new 3-year-deal at his province.

Lowry made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations this year and scored two tries against Italy in the drubbing.

The new deal will keep him at Ravenhill until at least the summer of 2025.

The Belfast-born player, who is nominated for the 2022 European Player of the Year has been excellent in the Heineken Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship throughout the year.



Take a bow Mike Lowry, that is just sensational 👏



Incredible wheels from the @UlsterRugby full-back as he blitzes his way through for a remarkable try 🤩 #ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/Q5ESsMaE5N — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) April 6, 2021



Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said on Ulster's website:

“Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into Test level 15. This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.

“He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward.”

Michael Lowry added:

“I’m delighted to extend my time with Ulster. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group.”

This comes days after flying winger Robert Baloucoune agreed to his own new contract at Ulster.

The Enniskillen-born winger penned a 3-year contract extension, which will keep him with the province until at least the summer of 2025 this week.

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant hat trick against French side Toulouse last weekend in the first leg of the Champions Cup.

Rob Baloucoune said

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years. I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads, and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”

Ulster play the French side on Saturday at 20.00

They lead 26-2o going into the second leg