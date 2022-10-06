Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced

The following SSE Airtricity Premier Division games have been rescheduled with new dates detailed below and live TV coverage confirmed for RTÉ2 while all fixtures on the final day of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season have received new dates.Shamrock Rovers will host St Patrick’s Athletic live on RTÉ2 on Friday, October 21 at 7:45pm and Shamrock Rovers will also face Derry City live on RTÉ2 on Sunday, October 30 at 7pm.
Full fixtures below:
- Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, originally set for Friday October 21 at 8pm, will now be played on Friday October 21 at 7:45pm at Tallaght Stadium live on RTÉ2
- Shamrock Rovers v Derry City will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 on Sunday, October 30 at 7pm at Tallaght Stadium
- Bohemian FC v Sligo Rovers FC, originally scheduled for Friday November 4 at 7:45pm, will now be played on Sunday November 6 at 7pm at Dalymount Park
- Derry City v Dundalk, originally scheduled for Friday November 4 at 7:45pm, will now be played on Sunday November 6 at 7pm at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
- Drogheda United v Finn Harps, originally scheduled for Friday November 4 at 7:45pm, will now be played on Sunday November 6 at 7pm at Head in the Game Park
- St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, originally scheduled for Friday November 4 at 7:45pm, will now be played on Sunday November 6 at 7pm at Richmond Park
- UCD v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Friday November 4 at 7:45pm, will now be played on Sunday November 6 at 7pm at the UCD Bowl