Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced

The following SSE Airtricity Premier Division games have been rescheduled with new dates detailed below and live TV coverage confirmed for RTÉ2 while all fixtures on the final day of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season have received new dates.



Shamrock Rovers will host St Patrick’s Athletic live on RTÉ2 on Friday, October 21 at 7:45pm and Shamrock Rovers will also face Derry City live on RTÉ2 on Sunday, October 30 at 7pm.

Full fixtures below: