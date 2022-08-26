Vera Pauw doesn't think Ireland are 'favourites' ahead of their final two World Cup qualifier next month
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Vera Pauw doesn't believe that Ireland are favourites to make it the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year.  

Ireland are second in their Group A qualifying group and will play Finland and Slovakia in September in their bid to reach their first ever major tournament in 2023.  

Sweden have already made it out of the group, while Ireland sits second. If Ireland manage to remain second with two wins, then they will enter a playoff system. 

Pauw knows the test for her Ireland side will be in for a difficult time 

"The thing is that, this is their [Finland's] last chance. They will not underestimate us. And we have to know where we stand. They just played the Euros. That can be a pro or a negative. But they have three major games in their legs at this moment, with a rest period in between," said Pauw 

So, we need to see where we stand. The thing is we need to be ready as always, and then we need to see if it's enough, and if the luck is a bit on our side. 



 

"I want to repeat – and I am not downplaying – I don’t see us as favourites. I see that this is a big, big game and it will be very difficult to get a result. The situation is completely different to the first game. I hope you remember that we scored early, and I hope you remember how we have played under pressure later in the game. It is a really hard game, but we will be ready, and we will do everything we can to get a result." 

Ireland's team was also released today, where the likes of Megan Campbell, Ellen Molloy, Leanne Kiernan and Hayley Nolan all make the squad. 

Ireland play Finland on the 1st of September, and Ireland will then travel to Slovakia to play their final game on the 6th, five days later.  

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn (Birmingham C), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell) (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn, Lucy (Birmingham C), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC) 

