Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn
Sport

Gori , Georgia - 27 June 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaks to Diane Caldwell, left, and Louise Quinn before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Georgia and Republic of Ireland at Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori, Georgia. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND LOUISE Quinn believes that the Republic of Ireland Women's manager Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape experience earlier this year.  

In July Pauw released a statement detailing the abuse she received during her time in her native Netherlands. 

The Ireland manager claimed she was raped by a “prominent football official” 35 years ago. She also claimed that she suffered two other sexual assaults by two different men employed within Dutch football. 

A statement was released shortly after by the Dutch FA stating that that it was unacceptable that Vera did not experience the safe working environment to which she was entitled at the time. 

An apology was also issued by KNVB in the same statement.  

Quinn believes that Pauw's bravery will help a lot of people in the future 

"It was one of those things that's very difficult to hear from someone you are so close to in a camp, but for me, how she has handled herself as a person... so brave, so composed," said the Birmingham City centre-half. 

"Because it is now on her, she now has to go to the media, and it is so personal. 

"It is extremely tough. She was composed, she was brave, she was strong, she is going to help a lot of people. 

Earlier this month Pauw claimed that the support from the Irish public has been 'overwhelming after coming forward about her rape experience this year.  

Pauw also thanked the Irish public for their "love and support after coming out with the explosive claims. 

It's been overwhelming," she said speaking to RTE Sport during the Women's Euro's 

"When I put out the statement, it's not only what I experienced 30 years ago, it's the ongoing result of it; constantly an abuse of power and intimidation and everything that comes with it. 

"The fact the people have welcomed me and given me so much love and support, it was just something I could hardly handle - especially the people in Ireland. Everybody made such an effort to really write something to me. I've seen most of the messages... it's just incredible. 

Quinn also offered a similar take and explained that the Irish support in backing Pauw has made her proud  

"It doesn't surprise me, but you love to see it, she added  

"She doesn't have her Irish passport, but she feels that support coming from every angle and for her, from the way the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) handled it, the way she spoke to us as a team, then the outer circle of the public, that's where you feel, where you hope people will be OK. 

"It hasn't surprised me how people reacted to it and have been so supportive. It shouldn't have to happen; a person shouldn't have to go through that and hold onto it for so long. 

Ireland's huge World Cup qualifier against Finland will take place on Thursday night. 

Ireland have a game played less and are on the verge of entering a complicated play-off system if they can come second. 

Let's hope Ireland can reach their first ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 next year. 

