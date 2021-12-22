Watch: 16-year-old Dubliner Kevin Zefi net three for Inter Milan

KEVIN ZEFI is a name that League of Ireland fans will know quite well due to his move to Inter Milan from Shamrock Rovers last year. The then 15-year-old had clubs across Europe vying for his signature, but the Italian side got there in the end.

He joins a star studded list of players that have opted to play for the famous black and blue of Inter Milan. These include Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Pirlo to name a few.

You'd think that settling into a new country would be difficult for anyone, especially a lad from Dublin, with the culture shock, but he's not had any problems. Last weekend Zefi scored a hatrick against Hellas Verona for the Inter U17 side. They won 4-0.

Kevin Zefi's Hat-trick yesterday 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/yvEGdeyZwQ — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) December 20, 2021

He also scored twice and assisted another three goals on his Inter Milan debut with the U17 side back in September.

Zefi is another footballer in Ireland that fans are starting to get excited about. He will look to follow the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Jason Knight, and Dara O'Shea into Stephen Kenny's side, but will face competition from other hopeful prospects coming through.

Zefi played for Rovers at U15, U17 and U19 level before graduating to the club’s adult sides, having originally signed from St Kevin’s Boys in February 2019.

He became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history in September 2020 when he scored for Shamrock Rovers II against Longford Town in the First Division.