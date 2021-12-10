Watch: Katie Taylor v Firuza Sharipova weigh-in ahead of Liverpool clash

IRELAND'S KATIE Taylor and Firuza Sharipova took to the scales this afternoon ahead of their blockbuster Liverpool bout this weekend

Taylor, the undisputed world lightweight champion is looking to end her immaculate 2021 by defending her title against Sharipova.

Both fighters were just below the 135-pound limit. Taylor 134 and 11 ounces, Sharipova 134 and four.

Challenger Firuza Sharipova presented a slightly bemused Katie Taylor with a soccer ball on stage after both came in under the 135-pound limit. Taylor 134 and 11 ounces, Sharipova 134 and four. Co-main event on DAZN, ringwalks around 9:30 I’d guess. pic.twitter.com/66lidcNUfv — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 10, 2021

The Bray native is (19-0) and beat Britain's Natasha Jonas and Jennifer Han in previous fights this year and the Kazakhstani Sharipova stands in her way to further glory.

Sharipova is (14-1) and Taylor willll need to be at her best beat her first at the M&S Bank Arena as the pair co-headline an exciting card.

Each of Taylor's last five fights has ended by unanimous decision in her favor. She could follow this up with a super-fight with Amanda Serrano next spring.

In other news Sharipova also gifted Katie Taylor a Euro 2020 football at the weigh-in. It remains to be seen what her mind games were