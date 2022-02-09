CAT ABUSER Kurt Zouma's two cats have been taken away by the RSPCA after the footage of him abusing the pet emerged this week.

The French defender didn't receive any punishment for his actions at the time, as the 27-year-old played for his club last night.

But now the RSPCA have seized Zouma's cats following the backlash and his club have fined him(£250,000), two weeks wages after the video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat. The money will be donated to animal welfare charities said the club.

Update on viral footage of cats

We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care. We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process and not discuss due to UK GDPR laws. pic.twitter.com/LticInSmpn — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 9, 2022

In a statement today the animal charity said:

"The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats.

"They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

"We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."

A petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, demanding the prosecution of "the perpetrators of this heinous act" and urging the RSPCA to "remove all animals from Zouma's 'care' immediately", has so far attracted about 150,000 signatures.

Zouma was booed by Watford fans during last night's match for his actions.

After the game David Moyes said:

"I have spoken to [Zouma] and we will move on as much as we can," said the 58-year-old.

"We have all felt it through the team and the club. We are all of the same feeling that it is something we didn't expect of Kurt. We didn't see that in his character or from him in anything we've come across with him.

"We wanted to get this game out of the way and we understand nobody will be pleased about it. It is a poor situation.

"I am someone who cares a lot about my dogs and horses and all the people I am connected with.

"I think the club would rather deal with it all in time and they will let you know what the action is."