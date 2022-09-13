Willie Maher will be the new Laois senior hurling manager

THE NEW Laois senior hurling manager will be Willie Maher. Maher replaces Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett in the role.

In a statement on Monday evening, the board’s executive confirmed: "Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher's name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the hurling selection committee tonight for the position of senior hurling manager and was ratified accordingly."

The Ballingarry native guided Tipperary to the 1996 All-Ireland minor title. He also did the same in 2012 with the Tipperary's minors.

His honours also include Fitzgibbon Cup title with WIT and a National Hurling League medal in 1999.

He also took up a role as selector with Derek McGrath in Waterford and led Cuala to Dublin SHC titles in 2019 and 2020.

Maher was also a selector with Ken Hogan when Tipp landed the Under-21 All-Ireland title in 2010.