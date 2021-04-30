World Cup qualifying group revealed for Ireland's Women's team
World Cup qualifying group revealed for Ireland's Women's team

COME ON you Girls in Green!

The Republic of Ireland's Women's team have had their World Cup qualifying group revealed to them.

We have been drawn against Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia, and must top the group to automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Runners-up from each group will then be entered in a playoff system.

Manager Vera Pauw said that second place should be the aim for the Girls in Green.

She said: "It’s not a bad draw. It could be better of course. But it’s a draw [where] we have some perspective in this group.

"Of course, Sweden is a very strong team. They have qualified for the Olympics so they are one of the best three in Europe because only three from Europe are going to the Olympics. But our aim should be getting the runner-up position and there is some perspective there.

"Finland are strong but Finland are not unbeatable. We are up and we are rising. We will do our best and we also have Slovakia and Georgia so we will try to combine that because they are trips away.

"But they are teams that are ranked below us and we should be able to get our points there. So, again, it is tough, especially the first seeded.

"But Finland, we’ll see what we can do and be prepared again. We knew the second pot would be a strong team and we go for it."

COYGIG!

