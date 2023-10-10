British journalists wowed by iconic Irish landmarks
Travel

British journalists wowed by iconic Irish landmarks

Brirish travel journalists and Grace Armitage, Tourism Ireland (third right), get ready to enjoy a trip by rib boat on the River Foyle with Foyle Adventures

A GROUP of British travel journalists have been exploring some of the highlights of the emerald isle as the guests of Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel writers visited the Walled City of Derry, the Causeway Coast and Donegal thgis month, to “experience our superb tourism offering at first-hand and, in turn, to showcase some of the many things to see and do here and inspire their readers in Britain to come and follow in their footsteps’, a Tourism Ireland spokesperson confirmed.

During their visit, the journalists enjoyed a walking tour of the Walled City with McCrossan Tours, a trip by rib boat on the River Foyle with Foyle Adventures and a visit to the Walled City Brewery.

They also visited The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, Mussenden Temple, Downhill Beach and Dunluce Castle and enjoyed a ‘Spirit of the Bann’ experience with Causeway Coast Foodie Tours.

Their busy programme also included Grianán of Aileach, a guided tour at Wild Ireland in Burnfoot, Fort Dunree and the Wild Alpaca Way.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential travel journalists to come and discover some of the many things to see and do in the Walled City of Derry, on the Causeway Coast and in Donegal. “Seeing is definitely believing and fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Northern Ireland through the media in Britain.”

Tourism Ireland is continuing its ‘twinning’ initiative this year, which involves each overseas market ‘twinning’ with a specific region or area on the island of Ireland.

Britain is twinned with Derry and Donegal, so the organisation is placing a special focus on the North-West in its promotions this year.

