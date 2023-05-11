New Oscar Wilde cruise ferry offers fastest sea route from Britain to Ireland

A NEW cruise ferry due to be in operation by June will offer the fastest sea route for passengers travelling between Britain and Ireland.

Irish Ferries took delivery of their newest vessel on May 6.

The ship, originally called the Star, was built in 2007 in Finland for Tallink Grupp, at the same dockyard as Irish Ferries’ Ulysses ship.

When it comes into operation this summer, the ship, which has been renamed as the Oscar Wilde, will be the largest and fastest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea.

It can carry more than 2,080 passengers, boasts 134 cabins and has over 2,380 lane meters for cars, coaches, and freight vehicles.

It will also offer the largest duty-free shopping space for any cruise ferry on the Irish Sea, of more than 17,000 square feet, making it “an ideal shopping destination for those travelling between Ireland and Britain”, Irish Ferries states.

“The ship interiors have a classic, modern feel and boasts Freight Drivers facilities, Club Class lounge, a self-service restaurant, an à la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and family-friendly features such as a children's play area,” they add.

The company, which is owned by the Irish Continental Group (ICG), is most “excited” by the speed at which the newest addition to their fleet can travel.

“One of the most exciting features of the Oscar Wilde is its available speed,” they state.

“With a possible top speed of 27.5 knots, it is the fastest cruise ferry with the largest passenger capacity on the Irish Sea.

“This will enable Irish Ferries to offer tourism passengers and freight an efficient service, getting them to their destination reliably and comfortably.”

Commenting on the new addition, Irish Ferries Managing Director, Andrew Sheen, said: "We are delighted to announce the addition of the Oscar Wilde to our fleet.

“This new ship will be a fantastic addition to our service, offering passengers and freight drivers the very best in terms of comfort, speed, and amenities.

“Along with usual advantages of ferry travel in terms of no luggage restrictions or security queues, we are confident that the Oscar Wilde will become a firm favourite with our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them on board."

The Oscar Wilde will enter service on the Rosslare - Pembroke route in early June, replacing the chartered Blue Star 1 for the summer period.

Irish Ferries is now taking bookings for the new ship with fares starting from just €246 or £206 for a return journey with a car plus 1 adult.