Dublin is still a top destination

DUBLIN has come 7th in the latest survey of the Top Ten European cities for Brits looking for a short break.

In top spot is Amsterdam, closely followed by Paris and then Barcelona. British cities fared well, with London in fourth place, Edinburgh in sixth place and York falling just outside of the top 10 in 11th place.

The research was conducted by Jessie Moore, founder of travel brand Pocket Wanderings who said: “With its lively atmosphere, famous pubs and varied culture, it’s no surprise to see Dublin feature in the top 10 most popular European city breaks with British people.

“From literature lovers and history buffs to foodies and Guinness lovers, there’s something for everyone in this warm and welcoming city. Plus, being so easily accessible from Britain, Dublin makes the ideal hassle-free weekend getaway.”

Results were generated from a scoring system based on the number of monthly searches in Britain for four different search terms: ‘[destination] city breaks’, ‘[destination] holidays’, ‘[destination] hotels’ and ‘things to do in [destination]’.

Most popular European city breaks:

1. Amsterdam

2. Paris

3. Barcelona

4. London

5. Rome

6. Edinburgh

7. Dublin

8. Budapest

9. Prague

10. Venice