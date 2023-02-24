Dublin is still a top destination
Travel

Dublin is still a top destination

Grafton Street, Dublin

DUBLIN has come 7th in the latest survey of the Top Ten European cities for Brits looking for a short break.

In top spot is Amsterdam, closely followed by Paris and then Barcelona. British cities fared well, with London in fourth place, Edinburgh in sixth place and York falling just outside of the top 10 in 11th place.

The research was conducted by Jessie Moore, founder of travel brand Pocket Wanderings who said: “With its lively atmosphere, famous pubs and varied culture, it’s no surprise to see Dublin feature in the top 10 most popular European city breaks with British people.

“From literature lovers and history buffs to foodies and Guinness lovers, there’s something for everyone in this warm and welcoming city. Plus, being so easily accessible from Britain, Dublin makes the ideal hassle-free weekend getaway.”

Results were generated from a scoring system based on the number of monthly searches in Britain for four different search terms: ‘[destination] city breaks’, ‘[destination] holidays’, ‘[destination] hotels’ and ‘things to do in [destination]’.

Most popular European city breaks:
1. Amsterdam
2. Paris
3. Barcelona
4. London
5. Rome
6. Edinburgh
7. Dublin
8. Budapest
9. Prague
10. Venice

See More: Dublin, Popular Destinations, Weekend Breaks

Related

RESTING ROMANTIC: St Valentine is buried in Ireland - and here's why
Life & Style 1 week ago

RESTING ROMANTIC: St Valentine is buried in Ireland - and here's why

By: Irish Post

Dublin's Tradfest — a rare ould treat
Travel 2 weeks ago

Dublin's Tradfest — a rare ould treat

By: James Ruddy

Break for the city - the must-visit locations to be enjoyed in Ireland this winter
Travel 3 months ago

Break for the city - the must-visit locations to be enjoyed in Ireland this winter

By: Irish Post

Latest

Derry Girls star leads cast in world premiere of new Irish play in London
Entertainment 1 day ago

Derry Girls star leads cast in world premiere of new Irish play in London

By: Irish Post

Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery
Entertainment 1 day ago

Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery

By: Irish Post

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare

By: Irish Post

Taoiseach and Prime Minister ‘appalled’ at attempted murder of police officer in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach and Prime Minister ‘appalled’ at attempted murder of police officer in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Birmingham's St Patrick’s plans confirmed – including community celebration and walking parade
News 1 day ago

Birmingham's St Patrick’s plans confirmed – including community celebration and walking parade

By: Fiona Audley