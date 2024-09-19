English city ranked among ‘most Irish’ locations in the world

NEW data released this week has revealed the most Irish locations to be found outside of Ireland across the globe.

Cities around the world were analysed based on a number of important Irish factors – including the percentage of the population, which is of Irish descent, the number of Irish pubs per capita and the percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine.

The results placed Boston at the top of the list – with the traditional Irish stronghold in the US claiming the title of ‘most Irish’ location in the survey by HelloFresh Ireland.

Second place was taken by Liverpool in England, with the survey finding “Irish culture is deeply ingrained in the city”.

Third place went to New York, which has the highest percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine in the world - with 133 eateries in the city boasting traditional Irish dishes.

“Irish food and culture is some of the most loved across the world and it’s great to see how our nation’s culinary influence is still alive and well today,” HelloFresh Ireland’s Head of Culinary, Hannah Duxbury, said.

“It’s inspiring to see how each country has embraced our food traditions with new takes on classic dishes as well as offering staple Irish cuisine.”

Boston, USA

Boston’s thriving Irish community is at the heart of the city’s Celtic twist.

Irish immigrants to North America dating back to the colonial period brought with them their rich cuisine culture.

Now, the city boasts 49 Irish pubs in total. At seven per capita it beats the likes of New York and Chicago with two Irish pubs per capita each.

According to keen Redditers, who consider themselves connoisseurs of the city’s Irish fayre, visitors should head to the city to indulge in everything from Shepherd’s Pie to a Full Irish with soda bread.

Liverpool, England

Liverpool's Irish culture is deeply ingrained in the city, reflecting its history as a major hub for Irish immigrants.

This vibrant heritage is celebrated notably the annual Liverpool Irish Festival which takes place every October.

With 10 Irish pubs per capita, the second highest globally, the city's food scene also showcases its Irish roots, with numerous pubs and eateries offering classic dishes like Irish stew, soda bread, and colcannon.

New York, USA

New York has the highest percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine in the world with 133 eateries boasting traditional Irish dishes.

The Big Apple also boasts some of the most-loved Irish pubs in the country which have long acted as community hubs in the city.

Steven H. Jaffe, PhD, a curator at the Museum of the City of New York explained the history.

“The neighbourhood ‘saloon’ really became a community centre for these folks,” he says.

“It was where you could unwind over whiskey or beer after a hard day’s work as a cart driver, longshoreman, factory hand or laundress.

“But it was also where you could learn the latest news from the old country, find a job and make other social connections that could help you survive.

“As a result, saloon keepers became important figures in Irish neighbourhoods like Five Points, Hell’s Kitchen and across the river in Brooklyn”.

Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland’s largest city has 84 Irish pubs making it the best city in the world to grab an Irish Stout (outside of Dublin of course) with 13 Irish pubs per capita.

Whether it’s indulging in no-frills Irish pub classics or opting for one of the city’s more upmarket Scottish-Irish pubs, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa's Irish culture is a vibrant part of the city's multicultural fabric, reflecting the strong influence of Irish immigrants in its history.

With over 11 per cent of the population estimated to be of Irish descent, it’s not surprising that Canada’s capital has such an affinity for Irish culture today.

The city's Irish food scene offers traditional fare such as shepherd's pie, Irish stew, and boxty available across the city.