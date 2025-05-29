Health, wellbeing and the height of luxury on the sun-drenched Algarve

AS the years have passed what I want from a holiday has changed.

Not dramatically, but there has been a definite shift in requirements when it comes to taking time off from day-to-day life.

Generally, I still want sunshine, access to a coast and a good dose of local culture.

An inviting place to rest and recuperate while clocked off from the daily grind of everyday duties is key.

But now, with time away with the family at a premium, I want a little more.

A little more luxury, a little more quality time together and a lot more focus on our wellbeing.

There, I’ve said it.

If ever there is a time that you should be living your best life, it is when you are on holiday.

That’s my new mantra, and I’m sticking with it. Luckily, I’m not alone.

A recent trip to Portugal’s sun-drenched Algarve revealed a hidden gem of a resort which is providing all the above and more.

Nestled along the southern coast of the country, just a 20-minute drive from Faro Airport, Quinta do Lago is well placed for summer fun.

With beautiful beaches, finely manicured golf courses and its own slice of a nationally protected nature reserve, there are picturesque vistas at every turn and an enticing landscape for any outdoor activity you can think of right there on your doorstep.

From humble beginnings as a rural farmstead, Quinta - as it is known to the community that has built up within it, has grown exponentially over more than 50 years.

To give you some context, the area, at 645 hectares in size, is three times as big as Monaco, so to call it a resort, really, is an understatement.

Loosely translated, Quinta do Lago means ‘farmhouse on the lake’, but, again, it has become something far more substantial than that.

Over five decades the development has grown steadily in size and in stature, and it is now the go-to place for discerning holidaymakers who want a little more from their free time.

What happened between now and then, you ask?

Well, there is a lovely tale to tell here. One which comes with an unexpectedly Irish twist.

The destination that is Quinta today was the brainchild of just one man.

The story goes that one day in 1972 Brazilian property developer André Jordan stood on a hill by that crumbling 300-year-old farmhouse and looked across what were then empty marshlands.

There and then he could see a future for that land. He envisioned a bustling location boasting a luxury lifestyle for all who chose to spend time there.

Soon after, tennis courts, a golf course and timeshare apartments were launched, and the development quickly became a popular place, which attracted major investment.

“Sometimes when you look at a property you have an instant view of what you are going to do,” Jordan said of that original vision.

“There was no road access to Quinta do Lago, so I had to drive along trails and through pine woods until I came to a high point overlooking it, with the ocean on the horizon,” he explained.

“Within 10 minutes I had the concept for the whole project in my mind. I wanted to create a high-quality resort that reflected local character and style."

The rest, as they say, is history. And the farmhouse where Jordan had his great epiphany is now the site of the Casa Velha restaurant - one of many fabulous eateries which the area now boasts, but more on those later.

The years have ploughed on, and Quinta continues to grow along Jordan’s masterplan - even under the new ownership of Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien.

The Cork native, who took over the resort in 1998, is as committed as Jordan was to cultivating a space that offers true escapism for its residents.

Under his leadership Quinta has attracted even more people who wish to buy land, build properties or take holidays in a place that allows – indeed requires – you to live your best life.

In February the resort launched the last of the virgin plots available within the development.

The North Grove offering consists of 13 luxury sites, where buyers can design and build their ideal Portuguese home.

Four of them have already been snapped up and the rest are expected to sell quickly, as, after more than five decades, there remains a great appetite among those who wish to own their very own piece of the Quinta lifestyle.

When you visit it’s easy to see why, as everything at the resort is geared towards life-enriching experiences.

There are more than 600 hectares of land to enjoy and plenty of natural Portuguese habitat to soak up within it.

With its location on the protected coastal lagoon of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, there is an incredible array of wildlife, migrating birds, fauna and flora to explore.

Various walking trails will give you access to them, or you can choose to bike them if you prefer.

Either way this is a rare opportunity to get up close to the thriving yet complex ecosystem that the 60km Ria Formosa stretch sustains.

There are more than 300 types of bird that can be sighted throughout the year at the reserve, with rare protected species including the purple swamphen and flamingos among them.

Once you are done searching for those, a wooden bridge will take you from the walkways across the lagoon and deliver you to the beach, where golden sands and tall dunes await.

Someone especially clever has thought to place the very inviting Gigi’s beach bar right at the end of this bridge, so you don’t have to go far to find refreshment while indulging the very best of Portuguese wildlife.

Do not leave without sampling their impressive cocktail list.

It is full of drinks that pay homage to the rare wildlife that may be spotted around you while you enjoy your tipple, and they come in the most fabulous array of glasses too, which go way beyond basic stemware.

The Oystercatcher and Sea Urchin are highlights, but the Flamingo Egg mocktail is also a winner.

Enjoying a cocktail at Gigi’s is an experience in itself but if you are after something more energetic from your holiday, well Quinta has you well covered too.

The Campus, a high-performance sports hub which was added to the resort in 2018, attracts health and fitness enthusiasts, as well as sports holiday makers and active families.

It offers state-of-the-art facilities, including a gym and tennis and padel courts, but it also has an outdoor pool and a bike shed too, so there really is something for everyone, whatever your ability.

And absolute beginners are welcome too – as there are classes, all manner of classes, that you can book onto if you fancy trying something new.

Padel for instance, a current buzz word in sporting circles, is a new one on me.

A racket game, which is a little like tennis and a little like squash, it is fast paced, has its own court and is only played in doubles.

I’d heard the word but never played and so booked onto a beginner’s lesson at The Campus, which was brilliantly entertaining and fabulous fun.

We got the hang of it too, my partner and I, just before the end of our 60-minute session, so I fully expect to be firing on all cylinders the next time I play.

Ultimately, The Campus, with all its shiny equipment and perfectly placed facilities, is really rather charming, genuinely welcoming and not at all overwhelming.

A visit there also gives you access to the comfortably chic Dano’s sports bar and restaurant.

Named after O’Sullivan’s father Denis ‘Dano’ O’Sullivan Sr, who was a former high diver, the restaurant’s decor offers many nods to the activities being enjoyed in the surroundings as well as some important Irish sporting memorabilia.

Look up from your seats and you will even see a life-size sculpture of Dano himself diving right about your head, which is as impressive as it sounds.

Booking in for brunch, lunch, dinner or simply more cocktails there makes the idea of fitting a gym session or a fitness class into your holiday schedule way more attractive.

And you don’t have to just take my word for it, either.

Each year The Campus welcomes many international sports teams and athletes, who use it as a pre-season training base or a place to recuperate post-competition.

And the Ireland rugby team is one of them. Yes, the boys in green stay at Quinta and make full use of The Campus twice a year.

So too do many of Ireland’s county GAA teams, whose framed, signed jerseys are proudly on display across The Campus’ walls.

For those of you who prefer football, soccer stars are well represented here too.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Zamora and Richard Dunne have all hosted children’s football holiday camps at The Campus and there will be more top names back there again this year for the summer 2025 offering.

With sportsmen and women from all disciplines using The Campus all year round you are very likely to stumble across one or two while you are there, which may just give you the push you need to complete those few extra reps.

They stay at the resort too, of course.

So popular a Quinta resident was Brazilian racing car driver Ayrton Senna that they named a road after him.

Ayrton Senna Ave even features a pretty cool sculpture of the driver, in his car, which appears to be racing you down that road.

I was told that Senna is so revered in Quinta because he was a genuine and vocal advocate for the area.

He loved his time spent there and rather than keeping that to himself he wanted to share it with others, to bring them along for the ride.

After my own short break there, I can truly see why.

Quinta do Lago is more than just a location, it’s a lifestyle, and I’m here for it.

Top tips for your stay in Quinta:

Try out a new sport

Find out what all the buzz is about by booking a padel lesson at The Campus, which boasts indoor and outdoor padel courts. If you’re already a convert you can test your ability by joining Quinta’s padel league tournament. There is plenty to enjoy about this sport, from its speed to the unique techniques required to win points. But as a doubles game, ultimately, it’s all about having fun with friends.

Learn to cook, Quinta style

The farmhouse where Quinta visionary André Jordan had his epiphany is now one of the area’s leading restaurants. Casa Velha uses local produce to create delicious traditional Portuguese dishes with the contemporary touch of head chef José Botelho. For a more immersive experience you can book a cooking masterclass with the man himself, which includes a trip to Quinta’s Q Farm and a local market to see exactly where your fresh produce is coming from. The experience ends with you eating the food you have helped prepare. Could a meal be any more memorable?

Indulge your inner bird spotter

It’s impossible not to be into nature when you are in such close proximity to the fascinating wetland that is the Ria Formosa. This stunning stretch of land boasts everything from lagoons and islands to marshes and salt pans, making it a very attractive home for all manner of birds, fish and other aquatic species. Take a bike ride and bring your binoculars, who knows what you might spot.

Exercise your body and mind

Quinta do Lago recently opened a new reformer pilates studio. Nothing gives a workout quite like a pilates session and when you add in a reformer bed well everything gets cranked up a notch. The onsite instructor takes you through your paces as you tune up your body, mind and soul. The studio is appealingly decorated in calm, muted tones, so prepare for the tranquillity to wash over you from the moment you step into the room.

Get your golf fix

Golf in Quinta do Lago is a particular treat. With three award-winning courses - the South, North and Laranjal – the resort offers variety, challenge and unforgettable views at every turn. The South Course has previously hosted the Portuguese Open, the North Course was redesigned with the help of Irish golfer Paul McGinley, and Laranjal is renowned for its five beautiful lakes, umbrella pines, cork-oaks and orange trees.

Where to eat:

There are so many great restaurants in Quinta that you will simply have to try as many as you can fit into your trip. Here are my highlights…

Casa Velha

Built on the foundation stone of the entire development, Casa Velha offers traditional Portuguese cuisine with a contemporary twist. The setting alone is reason enough to come here. Beautifully appointed with a spectacular view, opt for an outdoor table if you can and savour the ambience as you sit beneath olive, lemon and lime trees while you enjoy excellent food from a menu full of dishes that are designed to be shared.

Bovino

This steakhouse comes with its very own award-winning cocktail bar, so make sure you give yourself enough time before dinner to enjoy an apéritif. It will be hard to drag yourself away from the sleek sophistication of your bar stool, and the impressive abilities of the well-dressed cocktail makers before you, but what comes next is well worth it. The restaurant offers fabulous fare. From perfectly cooked steaks to delicious seafood, there is a dish for all tastes and plenty to go round.

Umami

If you like Asian cuisine, sushi in particular, Umami is the place for you. Choose from mouth-watering grilled meat, fish and vegetable dishes or indulge the vast sushi and sashimi options. Or copy me and try a bit of everything. Each delicate, delightful dish is flavoursome and so beautifully constructed that it’s a shame to eat it really. But you will. And you will love it.

Caso Do Lago

Nautically designed with stylish natural aesthetics, Casa Do Lago is a fish lover’s dream. Its setting by the lake offers the perfect location for a meal spent enjoying some of the local seafood specialities. And there is so much on offer that it is difficult to choose. I opted for the black grouper, a local fish freshly caught that day and was not disappointed. With a relaxed atmosphere and soft lighting this is a restaurant that is hard to leave. Take your time and enjoy the vibes.

Where to stay:

We stayed at the Hotel Magnolia, which boasts 77 rooms and seven cottages - which are perfect for families. A boutique hotel which pays homage to 1950s motor-hotels, it’s neon lights and pastel colours give a taste of Palm Springs while in the Algarve. It’s the perfect base from which to explore everything that Quinta do Lago has to offer. For rates and bookings visit www.themagnoliahotelqdl.com

The Conrad Hotel is another hotel option in Quinta or there are plenty of holiday homes and villas which can be bought or rented on the resort. For full resort details and accommodation options visit www.quintadolago.com

Getting there:

Quinta do Lago is a 20-minute drive from Faro airport. Ryanair, Easyjet, Aer Lingus and British Airways all operate regular flights into Faro.