Family fun and waterside adventures at Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel

PERFECTLY located on the banks of the River Slaney in Wexford is a hotel that offers a view quite unmatched by any other.

Nestled comfortably along the point where the water widens to join the Irish Sea, the Ferrycarrig Hotel is flanked by sweeping vistas of the Slaney estuary and the plants and wildlife that call it home.

One of the highlights of Ireland’s Ancient East, county Wexford is famed for many things – from its delicious local strawberries to its iconic Hook Lighthouse.

It is known in Ireland as the ‘Model County’, as it was traditionally deemed to have set a good example for the rest of the country.

And its position along the nation’s relatively sunny southeastern coast makes it a popular spot for holidaymakers from across the island and further afield at any time of year, but particularly in the spring and summer months.

The key to a truly great holiday, however, is finding the perfect hotel as your base.

And whether you are after rest and relaxation or adventure and activity the Ferrycarrig Hotel is up there with the best of them - as we found out on our recent family break at the picturesque spot.

The four-star offering, which is part of the Griffin Group, takes little over an hour and a half to reach by car from Dublin Airport.

And we found it waiting in all its sun-shimmering waterside glory upon our arrival.

The setting alone is a good enough reason to visit this hotel, with its proximity to the water and the rustic Irish outdoors an awesome sight to be greeted with when pulling up in your car.

But there was so much more to enjoy inside too.

Travelling with three young people, aged from four to seven years old, leisure facilities are a must on any hotel break.

And it is not always easy to find a hotel in Ireland that can provide a pool as well as all the other amenities needed for a fruitful and enjoyable stay for all.

But the Ferrycarrig has that and more, with a vast, child-friendly, heated indoor pool open all day every day, as well as an adults-only jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

There is a decent gym too and a range of luxurious treatments available at their Riverwood Spa also - so that was everyone in our family sorted in terms of on-site leisure activities.

The popular Wexford spot also boasts delightful food and drinks options via its Dry Dock Bar and Reeds Restaurant.

Both are perfectly situated within the building so that guests can enjoy those stunning views of the Slaney wherever they choose to dine.

So whether you are enjoying the hotel’s hearty breakfast offering, treating yourself to afternoon tea or sampling the more formal, and very tasty, dinner experience at Reeds, you can keep an eye on the delightful views and enchanting Irish wildlife as it goes about its business nearby.

With good old Irish hospitality in abundance among the ever-helpful Ferrycarrig staff, it didn’t take us long to settle into our temporary new home.

Bedrooms offered the perfect mix of luxury and comfort – as well as more of those inspiring river views.

So comfortable were we that it would have been easy to hole up in our hotel bubble for the duration of our stay.

But the pull of Wexford drew us out – and there were plenty of sights to be seen, which made for the perfect family holiday.

Here are our top five things to do as a family in Wexford with the Ferrycarrig Hotel as your base…

1 Hook Lighthouse

Located at Hook Head at the tip of the Hook Peninsula, Hook Lighthouse is the oldest intact operational lighthouse in the world.

Voted one of Ireland’s favourite attractions, it’s a must-see for anyone visiting Wexford.

Purpose built 800 years ago by Knight William Marshal, the awesome black and white striped building looms large yet welcoming from its dominant position on the edge of the county.

A fabulous experience for children and adults alike, you can step back in time and enjoy a guided tour of the lighthouse or simply enjoy the wonder of it from the grounds outside.

Don’t forget to stop in the café, where you can enjoy a delicious lunch while watching the waves crash against the rocks outside – or partake in some children’s craft before you leave.

2. Secret Valley Wildlife Park

Our children love to see animals up close and personal – so we always seek out a farm or wildlife experience when on our holidays.

They were delighted with our trip to Wexford’s Secret Valley Wildlife Park, which has over 40 species of animals, including lemurs, capuchin monkeys, meerkats and alpacas.

There were plenty of friendly staff on hand to talk about the animals and they also provided opportunities to handle some of the smaller ones.

Our children enjoyed holding a rabbit, a rat and a snake during our visit – the latter two are not my cup of tea at all, but each to their own.

And after a decent stint exploring the animals outdoors there is an ample indoor playroom for your little people to burn off any energy they still have left while you warm up with a coffee and cake.

3, Irish National Heritage Park

Just a stone’s throw from the Ferrycarrig Hotel is the Irish National Heritage Park.

Now this open-air activity centre documenting Ireland’s history is well worth a visit.

First opened in the summer of 1987, as an outdoor museum, it tells the story of human settlement in Ireland from the Mesolithic period right up to the Norman Invasion in 1169.

Situated in 40 acres of reclaimed marshland on the banks of the River Slaney, it showcases 16 reconstructed historic sites, each built using the materials and skills of the period.

The main theme of the park is Ireland’s archaeological heritage and it’s a unique experience that offers something for everyone – whatever your age.

4. Min Ryan Park

No good family holiday is complete without a visit to a playground – and Wexford has one of the best that we’ve come across on our regular visits to Ireland.

Min Ryan Park is vast and full of exciting activities for children.

It is named after Mary Josephine (Min) Ryan, who was from a prosperous family who farmed at Tomcoole, near Taghmon in Co. Wexford.

Min was a founder member of Cumann na mBan, the Irish republican women's paramilitary organisation formed in Dublin in 1914, and she and several of her 11 brothers and sisters were active in the Easter Rising.

The park named in her honour comes with a huge playground which is full of modern facilities - from a sandpit to slides, zip wires and much more.

But it also boasts a vast green space which features a picnic area, dog park, memorial garden, walking track, water features, multi-use events area, play spaces, wildflower meadows and art displays.

So you can expect to stay longer here than any playground you’ve visited yet, and you’ll be grateful for it too.

5. Visit Enniscorthy

There are many great Wexford towns that are easily accessible from Ferrycarrig, but Enniscorthy has got to be one of the nicest and is perfect for a day trip.

It is the second largest town in Wexford and one of the most popular features within it is Enniscorthy Castle.

The imposing Norman stronghold dates back to 1205 and over the years it has been home to Norman knights, English armies, Irish rebels and prisoners and local merchant families.

Today it is open to the public to explore everything from the dungeon to its battlements at the top of the castle, where stunning views of Enniscorthy town and the surrounding countryside await.

An enticing building for children and adults alike, offering a slice of Irish history in a beautiful setting.

