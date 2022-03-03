Free tours of Hook Lighthouse for all Patricks and Patricias this St. Patrick’s Day

HOOK LIGHTHOUSE sitting on the tip of the Hook Peninsula in Co Wexford is offering visitors named ‘Patrick’ and ‘Patricia’ the chance to enjoy a free tour this St. Patrick’s Day.

The medieval lighthouse is celebrating all that is uniquely Irish from a green theme at the café and a celebration of people names Paddy, Patrick, Pat and Patricia plus there will be a Snake Hunt at 2pm and 3pm on the lighthouse lawns.

The award-winning Hook Lighthouse Visitor Centre offers experiential guided tours of the Medieval Hook Lighthouse Tower, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East.

Purpose-built as a lighthouse 800 years ago, and still fully operational today, it is the oldest intact operational Lighthouse in the World.

The Hook Lighthouse tour has been voted as one of the best experiences in Ireland, with the local tour guides being renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable and entertaining style, making each tour experience unique. A tour guide will take visitors through time as they walk the same steps as generations of Lighthouse keepers, with fascinating insights, stories and facts of this unique building. The tour culminates on the Lighthouse Balcony where visitors are greeted with spectacular views over the Celtic Sea and Waterford Estuary.

Guided tours are on offer seven days a week at Hook Lighthouse, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East. To book a tour call 051 397055 and for further details see www.hookheritage.ie