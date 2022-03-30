GLORIOUS GALWAY: With the right hotel as your base the city is your oyster

IF you are after an exciting city to visit in Ireland this year you could do no better than Galway.

Ok, I admit I’m slightly biased, having gone there myself for many years, visiting family back home.

But I’m yet to find another person – Galwegian or not – who doesn’t agree that this is one of the best cities that Ireland has to offer and its one that offers something for all.

And every time I go back I find something new to enjoy, or explore, as this is a city that does not rest on its laurels.

Galway is constantly reinventing itself, changing its vibe and embracing new versions of its culture and its tribes.

Located on Ireland’s west coast, this lively harbour city sits right where the River Corrib meets the Atlantic Ocean - which provides an awesome, calming panoramic from all vantages as you pass alongside the water.

But a short walk away from the water’s edge you find yourself in the cobbled streets and vibrant cityscape that Galway is well known for.

One of the best things about the city is that it’s entirely accessible by foot.

If anything, walking is the best way get around, allowing you to soak in the atmosphere and all the culture, heritage and tradition that awaits you in the twists and turns of its streets.

All that you have to do is find the best place to stay while visiting, and on our recent trip we found ourselves well-placed and more than comfortable at the luxury Galmont Hotel.

Located right in the centre of the city, everything you will want to see and visit while there is literally on your doorstep when staying at the Galmont.

For a start it is a short, enjoyable walk to Eyre Square, which is the centre of all the action in this city.

Formally named John F Kennedy Memorial Park, this public park is flanked on all sides by streets that lead to the gems – some hidden and others more obvious – that Galway has to offer.

I find Eyre Square is always a good place to start when newly arrived in town.

This peaceful central spot of green – which also includes a small playground for any of you with kids – offers a moment of calm and space from which to enjoy the sights of the city.

Flanked by Galway’s main train station, the Galway Advertiser offices, the ever-popular pub/restaurant The Skeffington Arms and many more bars and coffee shops in between, once you’ve got your bearings in the Square it’s a good place to set off from after you decide where it is you where you want to head to first.

Shop Street is an obvious choice for many, but not just for its many shops.

No, the creative, musical spirit that Galway is known for is also particularly obvious here.

Whatever the time, day or even weather, you're guaranteed to meet at least one person giving a display of some form of traditional Irish talent on Shop Street.

Think sean-nós dancers, fiddle players, up-and-coming singers and uilleann pipers - all can, and some will, be found over the course of your visit, of that I can guarantee.

Extend your walk further and you find yourself within the vicinity of the Spanish Arch.

This popular site with tourists and locals alike is impressive to look at but also boasts some interesting historical facts too.

Positioned on the left bank of the Corrib River, it dates back to pre-medieval times.

The Spanish Arch was built in 1584 but is an extension of the 12th century Norman-built town wall.

Constructed by Wylliam Martin, the 34th mayor of Galway, it was first known as Ceann an Bhalla (the head of the wall) but later became known as the Spanish Arch.

This misnomer is thought to be a reference to the former merchant trade with Spain and Spanish galleons, which often docked here.

In medieval times, European ships carrying cargo of wine and spices sold their goods at the docks, and Christopher Columbus himself visited there in 1477.

So, there is plenty of history to be enjoyed in this spot - with Galway City Museum a mere 50 yards away too - if that is your thing.

Walk slightly further and you will come across the impressive Galway Cathedral.

This awe-inspiring building can be seen from almost everywhere in the city thanks to its enormous height - but rather than feel imposing among the other, smaller buildings nearby, it's one of the most beautiful spots to visit and well worth a look, whether for a church service or a general exploration.

Dedicated to Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and Saint Nicholas on August 15, 1965, it is the youngest of Europe's great stone cathedrals.

What is great about a city you can tour on foot is that you are never too far from your next rest stop.

There are literally scores of pubs, cafes and restaurants to enjoy across the city – many are award-winning, most will offer dishes using seasonal local fare and all will be pulsing with life and eager to welcome you.

My advice, take your pick – you are unlikely to go wrong in this city – and try as much as you can.

Whatever you don’t get to, put on your list for your next visit. Yes, you’ll be back.

For us, in the spirit of trying something new on this trip, we returned to our hotel for pitstops during our tour of the city.

We enjoyed breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Galmont, and were presently surprised to find plenty of the city’s fine cuisine – both traditional and more modern options – on its menus.

One family-friendly evening saw us having dinner at their award-winning Marinas Restaurant, which was a hit with diners of all ages at our table.

The following day we made the most of the luxurious yet comfortable surroundings over a long lunch at their more casual Coopers Lounge.

Breakfast too was more than enjoyable, with stunning early morning views of Lough Atalia to soak up while we sampled the perfect full Irish breakfast - with all the enjoyable continental extras that come with a free-serve breakfast buffet.

And as much as we like to travel and explore the areas we visit, our children – there are three of them aged six and under – love to explore their hotel, in particular its leisure facilities.

So, we allocated adequate time to do that too, as the Galmont has plenty of those.

While a hotel with a swimming pool is a pre-requisite when travelling with our brood, there are not many hotels in this city which provide that.

But the Galmont has an 18metre offering – which is child-friendly – and that proved a highlight of our stay.

For adults there is the added bonus of a jacuzzi, sauna and an outdoor hot tub – which offers more of those mesmerising Lough Atalia views, which were even better when we went for a late swim and caught the sun setting.

All in all, from experiencing a new hotel to revisiting a city by now well-known to us, we had a fantastic time in Galway.

It truly is a place like no other in Ireland - it’s vibrant, welcoming, overflowing with culture and bursting with the arts.

It offers something different every day.

All you have to do is turn up.

Where to stay

The Galmont Hotel and Spa offers a prime location for anyone visiting Galway city. For best rates and special offers click here.