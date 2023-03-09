Luxurious Irish hotel receives highest possible rating by esteemed travel guide

ONE of Ireland’s most luxurious hotels has been awarded a coveted five-star rating by an esteemed travel guide.

The lavish Adare Manor, located in County Limerick, has won multiple awards and top class ratings over the years – including being named as the Best Resort in the World at the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

One of Ireland’s leading manor resorts, and host of the 2027 Ryder Cup, it added to that already bulging mantlepiece this month when it was awarded the coveted Forbes five-star rating.

Forbes’ Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, and is the creator of the original five-star luxury hotel rating system.

The Limerick hotel secured its five-star accolade following strict evaluation by Forbes on over 500 rigorous standards.

These test the resort on multiple criteria from distinctive dining experiences to luxurious beds, intuitive guest care and supreme service.

In compiling the prestigious annual list, Forbes Travel Guide’s skilled inspectors visit each venue in person, anonymously as a typical guest, evaluating experiences based on their criteria.

Over 2,000 properties are evaluated with only the very best being awarded the five-star rating.

Forbes Travel Guide is the oldest travel guide in the US and its inspection process is regarded as the gold standard in hospitality.

The award was welcomed by the hotel management team as a “profound endorsement of the Adare Manor experience and the passion and commitment of our staff”.

Situated in the heart of picturesque Adare village, historic Adare Manor, once the family seat of the Earls of Dunraven, aims to offer guests an unrivalled and exceptional experience.

The hotel is a Neo-Gothic masterpiece surrounded by medieval ruins, walled gardens, and woodland paths winding through its 840-acre estate.

Since reopening its doors at the end of 2017 following a meticulous multi-year renovation, Adare Manor has been frequently recognised on the global stage for providing an outstanding hospitality experience.

The hotel offers sumptuous accommodation, a luxurious spa and its world-class dining facilities include the Michelin Star Oak Room restaurant.

Adare Manor also offers a range of activities on-site, including fishing in the River Maigue – one of Ireland’s best trout rivers – archery, clay pigeon shooting, horse riding and golf.

The hotel’s championship golf course was designed by renowned golf course architect, Tom Fazio.