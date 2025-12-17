Celtic turmoil continues as Chairman Peter Lawwell quits, citing 'abuse and threats'

CELTIC'S turbulent season shows no sign of settling down after Chairman Peter Lawwell announced he is to step down, citing 'abuse and threats'.

Just hours before Celtic face Dundee United in a league game at Tannadice hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, Lawwell ended his 22-year professional association with the club.

Some fans have been at loggerheads with the board this season over a lack of investment and ambition, however, Lawwell said he will look back on his time at Celtic with 'satisfaction'.

Turbulent season

Ten months ago, Celtic were moments away from taking German giants Bayern Munich to extra-time in a play-off for a place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

However, a subsequent summer of relevant frugality and underperforming signings, coupled with an embarrassing exit at the Champions League qualifying stage, prompted regular protests from some fans calling for the board to be sacked.

Next, manager Brendan Rodgers, who regularly voiced the need for reinforcements, resigned after a defeat to league leaders Hearts, after which majority shareholder Dermot Desmond issued a scathing statement about the Co. Antrim man.

Interim manager and club legend Martin O'Neill appeared to have steadied the ship, closing the eight-point gap between Celtic and Hearts, with the Hoops also having a game in hand when he departed.

However, any good will the board may have built up with the fans has been quickly wiped out by new manager Wilfried Nancy's disastrous start.

The 48-year-old, who has only been a senior manager for four years, plying his trade in America's MLS in that time, has lost his opening three games.

That includes a Scottish League Cup Final to St Mirren and a defeat to Hearts, which allowed the Edinburgh club to again open the gap at the top of the table.

'Dismayed and alarmed'

Lawwell was appointed Chief Executive of Celtic in 2003 and served for 18 years, before returning to the club in 2023 as non-executive Chairman.

However, the life-long Celtic fan says he has stepped down due to the 'intolerable' threats.

While he did not specify the nature of any threats, three cars were previously set alight during an attack at his home in 2021.

"It is with sadness that I announce my decision to stand down as Chairman of Celtic FC," he said.

"I believe that my 18 years as Chief Executive and three years as Chairman at the club have shown my ability to meet and overcome challenges on many fronts but abuse and threats from some sources have increased and are now intolerable.

"They have dismayed and alarmed my family. At this stage in my life, I don't need this. I cannot accept this and so I leave the club I have loved all my life.

"The motivations and aims of these detractors can be investigated by others. I prefer to look back on my career at Celtic with deep gratitude and satisfaction.

"My time at the club has brought joy to someone whose memories as a Celtic fan include standing as a schoolboy on the terraces as the European Cup was paraded at Celtic Park on that magical night in 1967.

"I have subsequently watched some great European nights at Paradise and am proud that the club has played group-stage football in all but two of the last 21 years while also enjoying domestic dominance."

'Driving force'

Irishman Desmond, whose castigation of Rodgers was a rare public comment from the club's majority shareholder, thanked Lawwell for his work at Celtic.

"I am personally very sorry to lose Peter as our Chairman but I understand and respect his decision, in light of recent events and what he has endured," he said.

"I want to pay tribute to Peter for all he has given Celtic over so many years.

"As Chief Executive, Peter was the driving force of the club and in his later role as Chairman he oversaw board affairs."

Michael Nicholson, the current Chief Executive, added: "This is a sad day for Celtic.

"The abuse and threats directed towards Peter, and the impact on his family, are completely unacceptable.

"Such conduct will never be tolerated by the club."

Lawwell's resignation will take effect from December 31, with current non-executive director Brian Wilson taking up the role of interim Chairman from that point.