Popular Irish garden ranked among the ‘most vibrant’ in the world

AN Irish garden which is popular with locals and tourists alike has been ranked among the top ten most vibrant in the world.

Powerscourt Gardens in Co. Wicklow ranks seventh in a new listing by Premier Inn which has ranked the world’s most ‘vibrant’ gardens by conducting a colour analysis study.

The hotel chain used unedited images of more than 150 gardens from around the world, which it sourced via Google Earth, and calculated a vibrancy score for each by combining saturation as a measure of colour intensity and brightness levels.

Their results showed Kensington Palace Garden in London ranked first as the most vibrant garden in the world, followed closely by Kew Gardens in second place and Inveraray Castle and Gardens in Scotland in third place.

Other highly ranked gardens include the Kyoto Garden in London's Holland Park, the Rosedal de Palermo in Argentina, which takes the crown as the most vibrant non-European garden, and the Dubai Miracle Garden, which the data showed to be the most vibrant Asian garden.

Powerscourt Gardens in Wicklow placed seventh in the study, with its “lush greenery and ornate terraces” securing its place in the top ten list.

Top 10 most vibrant gardens in the world:

1 Kensington Palace Garden, UK

2 Kew Gardens, UK

3 Inveraray Castle and Gardens

4 Rosedal de Palermo, Argentina

5 Kyoto Garden, UK

6 Nymphenburg Palace Gardens, Germany

7 Powerscourt Gardens, Ireland

8 Oxford Botanic Garden, UK

9 Herrenhausen Gardens, Germany

10 Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai