Things to do in Galway Before the Summer Ends

The Republic of Ireland is a beautiful place to visit, and no two areas are the same. From quaint coastal towns to industrial cities, shimmering lakes to craggy mountains, you can find almost every type of scenery, landscape, and experience without travelling too far from home. While towns like Dublin and Cork might be more well known, the coastal town of Galway was recently voted most popular post-lockdown destination by Irish residents, showing that this historic city has more than a few fans.

The city of Galway was built near the remain of an earlier settlement, with Galway Castle completed in 1124. A walled city grew up around it and specialised in naval trade, creating many successful links with Spain and France. The city even received a visit from renowned explorer Christopher Columbus in 1477. There are many more reasons for tourists to visit now; let’s have a quick look at some of the top picks.

Quay Street

One of the most popular areas of Galway and part of its lively Latin Quarter, Quay Street is a pedestrian area filled with colourful buildings and friendly locals. Here you’ll find classic Irish pubs like Tigh Neachtains and cafes like Coffeewerk and Press, often with traditional live Irish music to entertain you while you eat. There are so many different places to stop off for a bit to eat that you could dine in Quay Street for a week and not sample them all. But if you’re going to try just one, we recommend a legendary pizza from Freddy’s Italian Restaurant.

There are also loads of souvenir shops specialising in Silver jewellery, Claddagh rings, and other locally produced gifts. Yes, it’s geared towards tourists, but nothing is going to get you in the mood for an Irish vacation faster than a trip down this street!

Sportsground Greyhound Track

For a bit of excitement, why not take a trip to Sportsground Greyhound Track and enjoy one of the oldest sports in Ireland. Galway is home to one of 17 active racetracks and sees events hosted every Friday and Saturday night. The racetrack is home to restaurants and bars that will help you make a night of it.

The Spanish Arch

When Galway was a walled city, access was granted through a number of gates. These would house soldiers and cannons, ready to defend against an attack and make sure that the only people who gained access to the city were those with legitimate business there. The Spanish Arch was one of these gates and dates all the way back to 1584. It got its name because it is near the harbour where the Spanish galleons used to moor.

Nowadays it stands as a memorial to times gone by and acts as the entranceway to the Galway City Museum. It’s also a great spot to take a picnic and enjoy the sea views with the backdrop of the old city.

Shop Street

Another pedestrianised street, Shop Street is the main commercial street in Galway and home to many entertaining buskers and street performers. It’s a lively, bustling place and perfect for a spot of people watching while sat in a café. You can also admire the eclectic architecture, including Lynch’s Castle, the city’s best-preserved 16th century building. If you feel like browsing through the shops, make sure you stop in at Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop – voted best independent bookshop in 2014 – and lose yourself in the labyrinthine layout of bedecked rooms and corridors.

Salthill Promenade

This beautiful walk takes in 3km of Coastal scenery along the bracing Atlantic seafront. Of course, you don’t need to tackle all of it, and as it runs through Galway itself, you can enjoy a quiet amble without having to leave the city. There’s a local tradition that you should kick the wall at the end of the Promenade for good luck, so make sure you give the bricks a tap before you leave. At Blackrock Beach there is a pier with a diving board, so if you’re feeling brave you can even take a dip in the ocean. Afterwards you can warm up with a pint at Oslo’s Bar, Galway’s very own microbrewery.

In Summary

Galway showcases the very best of Irish entertainment, hospitality, history, and scenery, all in one place. Whether you want a holiday filled with fine food and cosy cottages or wild walks and historic trails, you’ll find plenty of that and more. Spend your days on the promenade and exploring the medieval roots of the city, then spend the evening soaking up the atmosphere and the famous Irish hospitality in the Latin Quarter. A visit to Galway is never wasted