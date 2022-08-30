Dublin's Capel Street named in list of world's coolest streets

CAPEL STREET in Dublin has been named amongst the coolest streets in the world, following a polling of over 20,000 city-dwellers.

The poll was conducted as part of Time Out's annual search for the coolest streets in the world, and ranked the Dublin Street in 22nd position.

"It might be tough to spot Dublin’s coolest street right off the bat, but spend a bit of time here and you’ll discover that the buzz on Capel Street is like no other in the city," the online magazine said about the street.

"You won’t find the glamorous shops of Grafton Street or the tourist-trap pubs of Temple Bar here. Instead you’ll find a whirl of culture and some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills: locals know they’re good, so there's no need for fuss. There is genuinely always something new to discover on Capel Street, whether it’s a steamy bowl of authentic pho, a lively Moroccan restaurant with karaoke from noon to night, or brunch at the super-popular Brother Hubbard. Plus the street has recently been pedestrianised, making it the ideal spot for sipping pints in the sun and just generally hanging out."

The publication also gave its top places to eat, drink and things to do on each street on the list.

For Capel Street, corn dogs and Korean fried chicken at White Rabbit were recommended, with the restaurant said to have "mastered Asian street food."

To drink, Bar 1661 (Ireland's first poitín bar) was recommended, while spending a night in Pantibar, the LGBTQ+ hub of Dublin, was on the list of things to do.

In first place as Rue Wellington in Montreal, Canada, while London's representation on the list came from Deptford High Street in 17th place.

In third place was Great Western Road in Glasgow, while the Cutting Room Square just beat Capel Street in 21st position.

For the full list of the world's coolest streets, check out Time Out here.