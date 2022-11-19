REPORT | Republic of Ireland MU18 3-5 Denmark MU18

The Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18s scored three times for the second time in a week in Poreč, Croatia but somehow lost 5-3 to Denmark on Friday evening.



It was a goal-fest in the first half with five fired in before the half hour mark with Justin Ferizaj, Joseph Gibbard and Kevin Zefi on the scoresheet for The Boys in Green.



Ireland struck first with Shamrock Rovers ace Ferizaj timing his run into the opposition's penalty area perfectly before applying a low drive to direct the incoming ball past goalkeeper Aske Leth Andresen.



Three minutes later, Denmark hit back with Alexander Simmelhack heading in from close range. But Ireland responded quickly as the Danes failed to clear their lines following a spell of pressure and Gibbard smashed in a shot from the edge of the penalty area.



Gibbard had scored in the win over Sweden earlier in the week and he was clearly on a high after his superb execution of a shot that flew into the back of the Danish net before they could react.



But Denmark did level matters again when No 9 Elias Hansborg-Sorensen pounced to convert a rebounded shot from the post.



Colin O'Brien's side didn't wait around though and went up the other end of the pitch to earn a penalty, after Cork City's Franco Umeh was fouled by the goalkeeper. Zefi stepped up and hit the spot-kick and even though it was saved he reacted quickly to slot in the rebound.



After the interval, it was Denmark who struck first on 48 minutes when Ole Jakobsen belted in a brilliant effort from long range that looped in over Ireland goalkeeper Conor Walsh. It was 3-3 and game on!



On 54 minutes, it was Denmark's turn to take the lead a corner from left picked out Ludwig Vraa-Jensen to head in part Walsh.



Ireland piled on the pressure in the closing exchanges in an attempt to level the scores again, but they got caught in possession and Denmark countered with substitute Bertram Kvist firing in their fifth goal.



This was a high-intensity game that Ireland can take a lot of positives from ahead of their final game of their tournament on Monday against Croatia.

