AIB says customers spent €250,000 on flights in the hour after World Cup play-off draw

IRISH bank AIB has revealed customers spend €250,000 on flights in the hour after last week's European play-off draw for the World Cup.

Last Thursday's draw in Zurich saw Ireland pitted against Czechia, with the single-legged semi-final to be played in the Central European country next March.

According to AIB, after the tie was confirmed, its customers spent a quarter-of-a-million euro on flights between 1pm and 2pm — a 69 per cent increase compared to the same time the previous week.

"The buoyant mood sweeping the country in the wake of the Irish football team's achievements is palpable," said Adrian Moynihan, AIB's Head of Consumer.

The outlay on flights was revealed in a special publication of AIB's Football Spend Trend.

Nor was it just airlines that benefitted from the sporting feel-good fillip, sparked by Troy Parrott's hat-trick against Hungary.

The bank says that on the day of the famous 3-2 win that secured a play-off spot, spending in pubs in Ireland was up 10 per cent on the previous week.

Meanwhile, fans who travelled to Budapest for the game also appear to have celebrated in style, with AIB recording customers' highest spending in Hungary in two years.

Supporters eager to show their pride in Irish colours after the win also saw sports clothing shops record their highest spending level this year in the day after the match.

"Our analysis shows that spending patterns are closely mirroring this national optimism, especially on match days, with fans coming together to support both their team and their local businesses, whether at home or abroad," said Moynihan.

"The record spending in Budapest and the lively celebrations at home are a testament to the unwavering loyalty and pride of Irish football supporters, who continue to back their team all the way, on and off the pitch.

"AIB remains committed to supporting communities and celebrating moments that unite the nation, recognising the powerful role that sport plays in the social and economic life of Ireland."