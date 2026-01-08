Dublin Bus becomes Ireland’s biggest public transport operator following ‘record-setting’ year

DUBLIN BUS has become the biggest public transport operator in Ireland following a “record-setting” year.

The service broke passenger records last year, where it carried around 164 million customers – an increase of five million on its 2024 figures.

Currently, on a typical weekday, the bus service carries roughly 500,000 passengers across the capital and the Greater Dublin area.

“The news that Dublin Bus has broken passenger records in 2025 is hugely welcome,” Ireland’s Transport Minister Darragh O'Brien said this week.

“It shows that sustained Government investment in public transport yields results.”

He added: “More people are choosing buses because services have expanded, and capacity has grown.

“24-hour services, cross-city and high-frequency routes all serve to make public transport an attractive choice for travel.

“I thank all employees of Dublin Bus who work hard to support this service and its users.”

The Minister has confirmed more funding will be earmarked to further improve public transport options in Ireland.

“Under the National Development Plan we will invest approximately €10.1 billion in public transport over 2026 to 2030, along with an additional €2 billion to support MetroLink,” he said.

“Of course, we know there is more to do and we must keep working hard to enhance the everyday experience of all passengers using public transport nationwide, improving the quality and accessibility of our public transport services,” he added.

“Progressing the establishment of an effective transport security force is among my key priorities for 2026.

“We aim for a public transport service that continues to earn people’s trust and meet the demands of a growing city.”