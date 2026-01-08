Woman extradited from UK in connection with investigation into murder of man in Dublin
Woman extradited from UK in connection with investigation into murder of man in Dublin

A WOMAN has been extradited from the UK to Ireland in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a man in Dublin in 2017.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

She was arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

Garda forensics pictured at the scene of the shooting Dublin in 2017 (Pic: Rolling News)

The 24-year-old, of Timbermill Apartments in Artane, was shot dead in a housing estate on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin, on October 28, 2017.

Following the execution of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant by UK authorities, in conjunction with the Garda Extradition Unit, the woman was arrested following her arrival in Ireland

Investigations are ongoing, the police force confirmed today.

See More: Dublin, Extradition, Jamie Tighe Ennis, Murder Investigation

