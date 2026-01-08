Concerns grow for teen missing from Dubin for nearly three weeks

CONCERNS are growing for a teenager who has been missing from his home in Dublin for nearly three weeks.

Preston O’Sullivan was reported missing from Finglas on Friday, December 19.

The 16-year-old is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

In a statement issued today, Gardaí confirmed that they, and the boy's family, are “concerned for his wellbeing”.

“Anyone with information on Preston’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.