'We are inconsolable': Community says farewell as popular Co. Donegal publican is laid to rest

THE FUNERAL of popular Co. Donegal publican Stephen McCahill has heard how his death has left the entire community inconsolable.

Mr McCahill, who was a co-owner of the Corner House bar in Ardara, died following an assault at his home in the early hours of Monday, January 5.

The 66-year-old father-of-two was laid to rest following his funeral at the Church Of The Holy Family in the town on Saturday.

"Stephen's death is a terrible tragedy and has left a huge void in the lives of those who are fortunate to know and to love him," said Parish priest Father Aodhan Cannon.

"We are inconsolable."

'A place of welcome'

Mr McCahill's funeral cortege passed the Corner House pub on its way to the church, flanked by members of Ardara GAA club.

During the service, items were brought to the altar representing Mr McCahill's life, including a GAA jacket to reflect his love of Gaelic games and his years of service to his local club.

The items also included a boat to represent his career in the fishing industry, a bicycle helmet reflecting his zest for life and a Claddagh symbol in honour of the valued friendships he made throughout his life.

His 2016 Donegal Person of the Year award was also brought to the altar, reflecting his commitment to the county, as well as a picture of his family, described as his 'anchor, his comfort and his greatest source of happiness'.

A book about the Corner House bar, where he treated the staff as his extended family, was also brought up.

"He created far more than a business — he created a place of welcome, warmth, music, storytelling and belonging," mourners were told.

"Though he didn't drink himself, he loved the life of the bar, the musicians who filed it with song, the dancers and let's not forget the jiving."

Those gathered heard how Mr McCahill 'made sure that anyone who came into the bar felt welcome and would want to return again'.

'Plunged into darkness'

Fr Cannon told the church that Mr McCahill's death had rocked not just his family but the entire town and beyond.

"Our parish and our community has been plunged into darkness with Stephen's violent and unjust death," he said.

"We were left feeling a sense of shock and disbelief, fear, anger and intense grief, as well as many unanswered questions that someone who was so pivotal in our community had died like that.

"With Stephen's death, a light has gone out for all of us."

He added: "Stephen gave many a person a second chance when others didn't. Stephen's goodness mattered and made a real difference.

"This parish and this community, this praying community that Stephen sought to improve, is shaken to the core to say the least.

"But I know that its solidarity and its care for each other will help us in the days and in the time ahead."

Mr McCahill was laid to rest at the adjoining cemetery.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Michael Maloney, of Loughross Point in Ard an Rátha, was charged with the murder of Mr McCahill.

Mr Maloney, a nephew of Mr McCahill through marriage, was remanded into custody to appear again at Letterkenny District Court via videolink on Monday, January 12.