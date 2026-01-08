Figures reveal ‘demanding year’ as Irish coast guard responded to nearly 3000 incidents

LAST year was a “dynamic and demanding” one for the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) as it responded to a total of 2793 incidents.

Figures revealed this week show that in 2025 the “resilience and capability” of the search and rescue and maritime safety service was “truly tested”, as they responded to incidents ranging from search and rescue operations to maritime casualty responses, pollution control and preparedness activities.

“2025 was a year that truly tested the resilience and capability of the Irish Coast Guard,” Joanna Cullen, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Transport with responsibility the Irish Coast Guard, said as the figures were revealed this week.

“The extreme weather conditions we faced demanded rapid, coordinated responses, and I am proud of how our teams rose to the challenge.”

She added: “The successful transition of three bases and the introduction of Fixed Wing operations from Shannon have been game-changers, enabling us to respond faster and more effectively than ever before.

“These advancements, combined with the dedication of our volunteers and partners, ensured that communities across Ireland received the life-saving support they needed when it mattered most.”

Over the course of 2025, the service’s 44 coast guard units were deployed 1187 times.

Some 933 helicopter missions, which included providing medical support for offshore island communities, are included in this figure.

In total, the Irish coast guard provided life-saving assistance to 1941individuals, either preventing loss of life or ensuring timely access to medical care, the service confirmed.

The service also reached a major milestone in its aviation capability last year, with the AW189 helicopters operated by Bristow Ireland commencing operations from bases in Shannon, Dublin and Sligo and Fixed Wing operations going live from Shannon in September 2025.

“This strategic expansion ensures that the IRCG has responded more effectively to emergencies, ensuring rapid deployment and improved coverage across Ireland’s coastline and inland areas throughout 2025," an IRCG spokesperson confirmed.