Man dies following collision in Co. Kerry

A MAN has died following a two-car collision in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred on the N22 Killarney-Tralee road near Dromadeesirt at around 6.40pm Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to the local mortuary, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

The road has been closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place on the N22 at both Scart Cross and Lawlors Cross.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N22 near Dromadeesirt between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.