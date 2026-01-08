'Attitudes need to change’ after 190 people die on Irish roads in one year
News

'Attitudes need to change’ after 190 people die on Irish roads in one year

THE Irish public is being urged to “change its attitude” to road safety after 190 people died in collisions in 2025.

Gardaí issued a public appeal this week calling on drivers to help reduce deaths on the roads after releasing figures of its Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

There were 26 deaths on the roads during the campaign, which ran from December 1, 2025 to January 5, 2026, and more than 70 serious collisions which left people with serious and life-changing injuries.

Garda conducted a Christmas Road Safety Campaign from December 1 to January 5

During the same timeframe 765 people were arrested across Ireland for driving under the influence of an intoxicant - 56 per cent of which were under the influence of alcohol while the remaining were “primarily intoxicated” by drugs.

Nearly 26,500 drivers were caught speeding during the operation, while a further 1750 people were issued fines for using a mobile phone while driving and 450 were fined for not wearing a seatbelt.

“As a community we need to change attitudes to road traffic offences such as driving while intoxicated and speeding and make them unacceptable in our society,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“190 people lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads in 2025,” they added,  “two people have already lost their lives on Irish roads in 2026.

“765 drivers made a choice to drive after consuming alcohol and/ or drugs and nearly 26,500 drivers made a choice to drive substantially in excess of the legally posted speed limit.

“In doing so, these drivers put themselves, their passengers and all other road users at serious risk of death or injury.

“These drivers did not think of any consequences.”

Members of An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority pictured on the R112 Lucan Road as part of their Christmas and New Year road safety campaign

They added: “The 190 people who died on Irish roads left behind grieving families, friends, colleagues and traumatised communities.

“The drivers who chose to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant and in excess of the speed limit also live in our communities and have families, friends, work colleagues who can influence them.

“As a community working together we have shown before that we can reduce road deaths on Irish roads.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to all drivers on our roads during 2026 to do the right thing.

“We are appealing to every road user to put their safety first this year.

“As a community working together in 2026 we can again reduce the level of road deaths on Irish roads.”

See More: Collision, Ireland, Roads

Related
News 1 week ago

Police name young woman who died on St Stephen’s Day following collision earlier this month

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following Wexford collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Witness appeal after pensioner dies following five-vehicle collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Culture 17 hours ago

Sports books that tell the story of Ireland’s games and gamemakers

By: Mal Rogers

Comment 19 hours ago

Why the humble bicycle still cuts through Irish weather, memory and class

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Travel 20 hours ago

A coastal road trip to remember

By: Ria Higgins

Comment 23 hours ago

Between fear and the evidence of our own eyes

By: Joe Horgan

News 1 day ago

Taoiseach meets Xi Jinping in China amid EU tariff negotiations

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Laing O’Rourke wins major contract to deliver five new Metro stations in Sydney

By: Fiona Audley