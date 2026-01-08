'Attitudes need to change’ after 190 people die on Irish roads in one year

THE Irish public is being urged to “change its attitude” to road safety after 190 people died in collisions in 2025.

Gardaí issued a public appeal this week calling on drivers to help reduce deaths on the roads after releasing figures of its Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

There were 26 deaths on the roads during the campaign, which ran from December 1, 2025 to January 5, 2026, and more than 70 serious collisions which left people with serious and life-changing injuries.

During the same timeframe 765 people were arrested across Ireland for driving under the influence of an intoxicant - 56 per cent of which were under the influence of alcohol while the remaining were “primarily intoxicated” by drugs.

Nearly 26,500 drivers were caught speeding during the operation, while a further 1750 people were issued fines for using a mobile phone while driving and 450 were fined for not wearing a seatbelt.

“As a community we need to change attitudes to road traffic offences such as driving while intoxicated and speeding and make them unacceptable in our society,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“190 people lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads in 2025,” they added, “two people have already lost their lives on Irish roads in 2026.

“765 drivers made a choice to drive after consuming alcohol and/ or drugs and nearly 26,500 drivers made a choice to drive substantially in excess of the legally posted speed limit.

“In doing so, these drivers put themselves, their passengers and all other road users at serious risk of death or injury.

“These drivers did not think of any consequences.”

They added: “The 190 people who died on Irish roads left behind grieving families, friends, colleagues and traumatised communities.

“The drivers who chose to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant and in excess of the speed limit also live in our communities and have families, friends, work colleagues who can influence them.

“As a community working together we have shown before that we can reduce road deaths on Irish roads.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to all drivers on our roads during 2026 to do the right thing.

“We are appealing to every road user to put their safety first this year.

“As a community working together in 2026 we can again reduce the level of road deaths on Irish roads.”