News

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Waterford

Marcin Suchowiecki (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man missing from Co. Waterford who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Marcin Suchowiecki, 28, was reported missing from his home in Gracedieu, Waterford since Saturday, January 10.

Gardaí say Mr Suchowiecki was last seen at his home at around 4pm on Tuesday, January 6.

Mr Suchowiecki is described as being around 6ft in height and of a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

"Gardaí and his family are concerned for his well-being," read a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Suchowiecki's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

